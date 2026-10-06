Bitcoin.De Trading Still Frozen As Germany Rejects Mica Request

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Group SE says it is working on an alternative operating setup for its bitcoin platform after Germany's financial regulator, BaFin, rejected an authorization application filed by its banking subsidiary, futurum bank AG, to operate as a crypto-asset service provider under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

In an Oct. 6 announcement, the company described the BaFin decision as a setback but said it had planned for the possibility of refusal. Bitcoin Group SE added that it is reviewing the ruling and could either file an objection or pursue a new application later. In parallel, the group said it is exploring ways to restart trading through regulated partners“as quickly as possible.”

BaFin refused futurum bank AG's MiCA authorization application, forcing Bitcoin Group SE to reassess how bitcoin will operate. Bitcoin Group SE says it is preparing an alternative operating model and is reviewing options to object or reapply. The firm is seeking routes to resume trading via regulated partners to restore activity for customers. Trading on bitcoin has been largely suspended since June 12, as the platform shifted custody infrastructure and switched off its prior trading system ahead of a planned relaunch.

Key takeawaysRegulatory refusal reshapes bitcoin's MiCA plans

bitcoin is the German crypto trading platform operated by futurum bank AG, a subsidiary of Bitcoin Group SE. According to the company, the platform has more than 1.1 million registered users. The latest development centers on MiCA authorization: BaFin rejected the application submitted by futurum bank AG to act as a crypto-asset service provider under the regulation.

Bitcoin Group SE said in its Oct. 6 announcement that the decision is a setback but one the group had expected enough to prepare for. The company emphasized that it now needs to implement the alternative operating model and keep customers informed about next steps.

CEO Moritz Eckert said,“Our priority now is to implement the alternative operating model and to keep our customers transparently informed about the next steps,” underscoring that operational continuity is the main near-term focus.

Alternative operating model and potential objections

The company said it is reviewing BaFin's decision. It also stated that it has procedural options-either lodging an objection or submitting a new application in the future-depending on what the review concludes.

That matters for customers and market participants because bitcoin's previous relaunch trajectory was tied to the MiCA authorization process. Without the approval, the timetable for getting trading back online-and in which exact legal and technical structure-remains uncertain.

Bitcoin Group SE also indicated it is working on restarting trading through regulated partners. The phrasing suggests it may look for interim pathways that can operate within existing regulatory frameworks, rather than waiting for the MiCA process to conclude end-to-end.

Trading has largely been paused since June

bitcoin began as a peer-to-peer marketplace, matching customers who wanted to buy or sell crypto directly with each other. Over time, Bitcoin Group SE said it rebuilt the platform to function as a brokerage, with a broader product plan that included more than 100 cryptocurrencies, crypto swaps, and staking. The company had expected to launch the new offering in late June.

However, the launch was postponed while futurum bank AG awaited MiCA authorization. Earlier in the process, bitcoin told users that their holdings had already been moved to new custody infrastructure. It also said that its previous trading system was switched off, and it reported that trading activities have largely been suspended since June 12.

So, while the regulatory refusal is the immediate trigger for the company's latest announcement, it comes after months of operational restructuring. For users watching for a relaunch, the key question now is whether the alternative operating model will enable trading to resume quickly-and under what terms.

What investors and users should watch next

BaFin's decision signals that authorization under MiCA is not a formality, even for established European crypto platforms tied to regulated entities. For bitcoin, the path forward likely depends on how the alternative operating model is structured, and whether the company's procedural options-such as an objection or a new application-change the outcome.

In the short term, readers should monitor whether Bitcoin Group SE provides details on the new operating setup and the specific conditions under which trading could restart through regulated partners. Until then, the practical implications remain: trading activity has been largely halted since mid-June, and the pace of recovery will depend on regulatory alignment and partner readiness.

As the company moves from review to implementation, the most important uncertainty for customers is timing-especially whether“as quickly as possible” will translate into a near-term resumption of trading, or whether the alternative model becomes a longer-term workstream.

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