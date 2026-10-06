Japanese Firm Kyoritsu Electric Focuses On Indian Factory Automation

A Flexible Global Strategy

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kyoritsu Electric Corporation is located in Shizuoka pref. To provide one stop solution for factory automation and currently focuses on Indian market. Its technology covers measurement, control, information treatment, electric and machine analysis, detecting and so on. Customers can get smooth operation of production scene, R & D, design, quality management, maintenance and so on.

It's one stop solution is required from world 9 countries. Biggest business are India and Thailand. President of Kyoritsu Electric Corporation Nobuyuki Nishi pointed out," Management policy of Kyoritsu is very flexible. Good relation of business is different between Japan and Foreign countries. Kyoritsu group is constituted by global 25 special companies. After M & A if absorbed company insists to remain its name, Kyoritsu never insist." Flexible policy of Kyoritsu is the key element of smooth one stop solution.

Navigating the Industrial Revolution

President Nobuyuki Nishi pays attention to global industrial revolution and analyzes by flexible eye. "Industrial revolution will bring us watershed of business. Main actor of vehicle industry will change. In Japan's history some actors of electronics industry disappeared, and new actors jumped up to main stage. Shortage of semiconductor affects to 8months waiting getting new PC. In the construction business workers and materials shortened. In every week quotation of construction fee is revised.”

A Pragmatic Approach to AI and Innovation

Based on vast industrial view, President Nobuyuki Nishi analyze and envisage the future of AI Robotics industry.“Regarding detection of defective product in the factory, AI is not good. Because AI studies from big date which does not have any fault case. To prepare factory automation system, physical AI must study various big data which includes fault case and most appropriate big data. Kyoritsu provides one stop solution to customers. We have most appropriate data for physical AI base factory automation.”

Conclusion of President Nobuyuki Nishi is“Kyoritsu does not catch up top industrial trend but progress half step behind of top trend. It is not bad situation for us.”

Kyoritsu's Indian Success Story

Joint managing Director of Kyoritsu India Prashant Patil look back 7 years ago his join to Kyoritsu Group, at that time employees were 20 but now increased to 150. Business field expands from electric facility testing and automation solution to semiconductor, AI, electric manufacture and datacenter field. He absorbed from Kyoritsu to keep“on time” and 360 views. Most of Indian has just 180 views but Kyoritsu policy covers all around business field.

Mutual understanding of Japanese and Indian will grow up business dynamically.

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