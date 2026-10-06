Lionel Messi Bids Farewell To Argentina National Football Team: A Look At His $1.1 Billion Net Worth, Endorsements

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lionel Messi took the pitch for his final international appearance in a friendly against Benin, bringing the curtain down on a legendary international career with the Argentina national football team.

The 39-year-old formally announced his retirement from the Argentina national football team on August 31. His retirement followed Argentina's World Cup final defeat and his father's recent death. However, Messi continues playing club football for Inter Miami.

However, as his time in the iconic blue and white stripes comes to an end, his sporting success has created one of football's biggest personal fortunes. Forbes estimates Messi's net worth at around $1.1 billion.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What were Lionel Messi's major achievements with the Argentina national football team?⌵

Lionel Messi's major achievements with Argentina include winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022, two Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima.

2Why did Lionel Messi retire from the Argentina national football team?⌵

Messi retired due to a combination of factors including Argentina's World Cup final defeat, the recent death of his father, and the desire to allow younger players an opportunity.

3How many goals did Lionel Messi score during his international career with Argentina?⌵

Lionel Messi scored a total of 125 goals in 207 appearances for the Argentina national team.

4What was the significance of Messi's farewell match against Benin?⌵

Messi's farewell match against Benin marked the end of his legendary 21-year international career, allowing fans to pay tribute to his contributions to Argentine football.

5Should fans expect Lionel Messi to retire from club football after his international retirement?⌵

No, Messi will continue playing club football for Inter Miami, with whom he has a contract until 2028, despite his international retirement.