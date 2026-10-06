CEC Gyanesh Kumar Postpones Two-Day Chhattisgarh Visit Amid Opposition Protest Seeking His Removal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has postponed his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh. The visit was scheduled for October 7 and 8.

Kumar, who is facing criticism over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, was scheduled to visit the Danteshwari Mata temple in Dantewada district, the Chitrakoot waterfall in Bastar, and the Bhoramdev temple in Kawardha district. The CEC was scheduled to accompany senior ECI officials to the state.

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“It is informed that the Commission [ECI] has postponed the Chhattisgarh visit programme of Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Election Commissioner, and other senior officials of the Commission, due to unavoidable reasons revised date of the visit will be communicated separately once it is received from the Commission,” the letter issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Chhattisgarh was quoted by The Hindu.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why did Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar postpone his visit to Chhattisgarh?⌵

Gyanesh Kumar postponed his visit due to unavoidable reasons amid ongoing opposition protests demanding his removal related to the electoral rolls.

2What were the main locations Gyanesh Kumar was supposed to visit in Chhattisgarh?⌵

He was scheduled to visit the Danteshwari Mata temple in Dantewada, Chitrakoot waterfall in Bastar, and Bhoramdev temple in Kawardha district.

3What are the allegations against Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India?⌵

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, allege that Kumar is involved in 'vote chori' related to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, leading to demands for his resignation.

4How did the opposition protest against Gyanesh Kumar escalate in Delhi?⌵

The protest escalated as MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained after an eight-hour sit-in, following their attempt to march towards the Election Commission's office.

5Should Gyanesh Kumar resign according to the opposition leaders?⌵

Yes, opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have called for his resignation, accusing him of facilitating a fraud involving the electoral rolls.

Kumar was to be hosted as State Guest for the duration of his visit, and instructions had been issued to make the necessary protocol arrangements for him, according to the letter.

The visit has been postponed amid opposition protests against Kumar and the functioning of the Election Commission of Indi. INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained on Tuesday night after their over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan premises for not being allowed to march towards the Election Commission's office.

The opposition leaders were protesting against what they all called "vote chori" charges and sought resignation of Kumar in the wake of media reports alleging differences within the Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and other issues.

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Among other leaders, Delhi Police forcibly removed Congress K C Venugopal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Pawan Khera, K Suresh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Deepender Hooda, Praniti Shinde, Varsha Gaekwad, and Imran Pratapgarhi, as the All India Radio (AIR) premises were cleared of all protesting MPs and leaders.

Later, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were released around 10 pm, the party said.

The detainees were taken to New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp.

Earlier, several police personnel caught hold of Rahul Gandhi as they forcibly removed him from the site and was taken into a bus. Gandhi and other MPs including Venugopal initially resisted the police action, but they were removed from the premises within minutes.

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Gandhi had earlier entered the AIR premises on Parliament Street around noon and started the dharna after police thwarted an attempt by opposition MPs to march towards the Election Commission office, barely 300 metres away, over the "vote chori" charge.

It is informed that the Commission has postponed the Chhattisgarh visit programme of Shri Gyanesh Kumar due to unavoidable reasons.

The police later said around 250 people were detained on Tuesday night, including 50 MPs, following an over eight-hour sit-in protest.

(With inputs from agencies)