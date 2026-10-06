Siberia Plague Scare: Trump To Speak With Putin As Moscow Downplays Fears Kremlin Asks Russians To Avoid Rumours

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days after a laboratory researcher reportedly died of pneumonia of 'unknown origin' in Russia, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that he was scheduled to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible case of plague at a Siberian research institute.

Trump scheduled to speak with Putin over plague case

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that he would speak with his Russian counterpart about the case "very soon," AP reported. When asked what US intelligence agencies were saying about the case, he noted that Washington was in "very deep discussions" on the topic and added, "We'll be able to report about it, probably tomorrow."

Earlier on Monday (local time), Trump said that Washington would be willing to help Moscow with the situation and said, "It's a rough disease. You know, that's a disease we used to be able to control, but somehow those microbes have gotten stronger and smarter. They're like an army."

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What happened to the laboratory worker in Siberia?⌵

A 28-year-old laboratory worker died after developing pneumonia of unknown cause, with some reports suggesting she may have contracted pneumonic plague due to a laboratory incident.

2Why are U.S. officials concerned about the death of the Russian lab worker?⌵

U.S. officials, including President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio, expressed concern due to the potential connection to pneumonic plague and urged for transparency from Russia regarding the incident.

3How can pneumonic plague be transmitted?⌵

Pneumonic plague can spread between individuals through respiratory droplets, making it highly contagious and virulent.

4What measures have Russian authorities taken following the lab worker's death?⌵

Russian authorities placed nearly 200 contacts of the lab worker under medical observation and conducted extensive laboratory tests, with no confirmation of plague found.

5Should people outside of Russia be worried about the potential for a plague outbreak?⌵

According to the WHO, the risk of plague spreading outside Russia is very low, and there is no indication that this situation resembles any pandemic-level concern.

| Trump Says US Will Help Russia After Plague Death in Siberia Here's what we know about the plague case

Earlier this month, a 28-year-old woman died after an incident was reported at the Anti-Plague Research Institute in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk in Siberia. After the incident, the woman was hospitalised on 29 September at Shelekhov Hospital with pneumonia symptoms and was later placed on a ventilator. Following her death, at least 200 people were put under medical observation at the hospital. Rospotrebnadzor, the state agency that handles infectious diseases, said that it remained unclear what caused the lab researcher's death.

Separately, local media reported two possible explanations for the researcher's death. According to The Moscow Times, one account suggested she contracted the infection during a visit to neighbouring Buryatia, where a plague outbreak had been reported near the Mongolian border. The other suggested she accidentally broke a test tube containing a dangerous bacterium while collecting biopsy samples for diagnostic testing in the laboratory. Following the reports, Alexei Tsydenov, the head of Buryatia, stated that the researcher had died“possibly from the plague,” adding that there were no plague outbreaks in the republic.

| Researcher dies of 'unknown infection' at Russia's plague lab: What we know Russia downplays plague fears; Rubio asks Moscow to share more information

According to a CBS News report, the Russian government on Monday downplayed concerns stoked by media reports linking the researcher's death to plague following a lab accident. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, stressed that Rospotrebnadzor, the state health watchdog, was the "lead agency with expertise in this area" and urged Russians to "listen to official information" from its "highly qualified professionals."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked Moscow to share more information about the death of the researcher, adding that the incident was being watched by Washington "very closely." He said, "I think it's incumbent upon Russia to obviously share more information with the world," and added, "We're watching it very closely, hour by hour."

| Russia denies anti-plague measures after lab worker's death: WHO says 'low' risk WHO says risk outside Russia is 'very low'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said the possible case of pneumonic plague in Russia presented a“very low” risk outside the country. WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told AP, "There is currently no indication that we are dealing with anything similar to the pandemic."

What we know about pneumonic plague

According to WHO, pneumonic plague affects the lungs and is the most virulent form of plague. Its incubation period can be as short as 24 hours. Although less common than bubonic plague, it can spread from person to person through respiratory particles.

The disease can be fatal without treatment, but WHO says recovery chances are high when it is diagnosed and treated promptly. Symptoms include breathing difficulties and coughing, sometimes with blood.

Bubonic plague, the more common form, typically spreads through bites from infected fleas. It causes swollen lymph nodes, which may develop into open, pus-filled sores.

(with agency inputs)