Air Force: Intensive Use Is Rapidly Shortening F-16 Service Life

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Colonel Yurii Cherevashchenko, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Force's air defense division, made this statement during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission.

When asked whether Ukrainian aircraft, particularly the F-16s, are actively engaging Russian jet drones, Cherevashchenko said:“The F-16 is one of the most effective means of countering jet UAVs.”

At the same time, he was asked whether maintenance and the service life of the aircraft are the main challenges for the F-16s. He confirmed this and explained that aircraft have a limited service life, and Ukrainian planes are being used at an extremely high rate.

“Therefore, keeping the aircraft in a constant state of readiness is a very difficult task. And here, the assistance of our partners is critically important,” the deputy commander emphasized.

PM: Netherlands to help Ukraine with F-16 maintenance, spare parts and ammunition

When asked whether Russian jet drones are being destroyed directly at their bases and launch sites, Cherevashchenko noted:“In general, the best option here is to destroy them at their bases and launch sites, the so-called drone ports. We've already carried out several such strikes. But these are heavily fortified facilities, reinforced with concrete, so it's not easy to take them out. This is one of the key components of countering jet-powered UAVs.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten stated after a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky that the Netherlands would assist Ukraine with maintenance, spare parts, and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets.

Photo: Air Force