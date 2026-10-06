Air Force: Russia May Eventually Accelerate Jet-Powered Drones To 900 Km/H

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Pilots need special skills to intercept such targets, so jet drone manufacturers have already been asked to develop simulators for crew training.

According to Ukrinform, Colonel Yurii Cherevashchenko, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Force's air defense sector, reported this during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission.

“We predict that the speed of Russian jet drones could reach 800–900 km per hour. Such speeds have not yet been detected,” he noted.

According to Cherevashchenko, pilots must possess certain skills to maneuver when intercepting such targets. At the same time, if the target's speed and the interceptor's speed are roughly the same, the pilot does not perceive the difference in speed as significantly.

Ukrainian Ground Forces establish drone unit

The deputy commander added that, to train crews, a corresponding task has already been assigned to jet drone manufacturers. This involves creating simulators that will allow pilots to practice their skills in dealing with such targets.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is destroying about 57% of jet-powered drones and between 85% and 90% of conventional drones, and is also testing five models of interceptor drones.

Photo: AI