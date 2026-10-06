Azerbaijan Triples Oil Exports To Switzerland As Value Surges

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's oil exports to Switzerland tripled in January–August 2026.

According to foreign trade customs statistics published by the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported 272,500 tons of oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals to Switzerland worth $193.6 million during the period.

According to Trend 's calculations based on the data, the figure increased by $139.7 million, or 3.6 times, in value terms and by 182,800 tons, or threefold, in volume terms compared with the same period of 2025. During the reporting period, Switzerland ranked third among countries importing Azerbaijani oil.

In January–August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 89,700 tons of oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals to Switzerland worth $53.9 million.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's oil exports increased by 10.6% in value terms in the first eight months of this year. According to calculations by the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion to other countries in January–August 2026.

According to the committee, compared with the same period of 2025, this represents an increase of $886 million, or 10.6%, in value terms, while the volume decreased by 1.247 million tons, or 7.8%.