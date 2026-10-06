Mexico To Continue 'Mirror' Operations With US To Avoid Border Incidents: Prez Sheinbaum

MENAFN - IANS) Mexico City, Oct 7 (IANS) Mexico will continue coordinated "mirror" operations with the United States along their shared border in Tamaulipas state to avoid incidents following a reported shooting involving US Coast Guard personnel in the area, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

The President on Tuesday said that Mexico maintains communication with the US Northern Command and the Coast Guard, stressing that bilateral security cooperation must adhere to the principles of "sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual trust, and coordination without subordination."

"We decided to undertake the mirror operations, which is something that had previously been agreed on. One has already taken place and another is taking place to avoid any situation of misinterpretation," Sheinbaum said at her daily press conference at the National Palace, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mexico seeks to maintain "a good relationship with the United States... particularly in security... in accordance with our Constitution and our laws," she said.

US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said Sunday on X that US Coast Guard personnel had come under fire along the border with Tamaulipas.

"The U.S. Embassy in Mexico is helping coordinate with Mexican forces deploying to the border area where U.S. Coast Guardsmen were fired upon. Mexican military commanders will communicate directly with deployed U.S. forces. Together, we intend to patrol both sides of our shared border, protect our communities, and make it more difficult for criminal and terrorist organizations to operate. Any threats from criminal or terrorist elements on either side of the border will be swiftly addressed," he said on X.

Earlier, Johnson had said in a post on X: "...Mexico has deployed 159 naval personnel, 11 vehicles, and two drones on its side of the border, while the U.S. has deployed approximately 500 U.S. military personnel on the north side. These coordinated actions strengthen border security on both sides."

Mexico's government has said it could not verify that any shots were fired from the Mexican side. Nevertheless, it deployed 500 military and National Guard personnel to the area as part of coordinated patrols with the United States.