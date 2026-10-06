BTCC Exchange Launches Refreshed Trust Center: Alex Hung On 15 Years Of Earning Traders' Trust

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange and Platinum Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore, today announced the launch of its refreshed Trust Center. The relaunch reflects a view that Alex Hung, Head of Operations, has held since BTCC's earliest days: that security has to be built, tested, and proven over time.

15 Years of Building Trust

As BTCC marks its 15th anniversary and joins TOKEN2049 Singapore as a Platinum Sponsor this year, Hung reflects on what the exchange's track record actually represents.

While other exchanges compete on fees and product listings, BTCC has been navigating what he calls a continuous pressure test: bull markets, bear markets, extreme volatility, and a constantly changing regulatory landscape. "Any exchange can be built to grow," Hung said. " The harder thing to build is the resilience to last. "

Security, in his view, is the foundation of the exchange's growth. "Users do not hand us an account. They hand us their assets and trust. That is a different kind of responsibility. And it means security has to come first, not as a selling point, but as the ground everything else is built on."

The Refreshed Trust Center

The enhanced Trust Center brings together BTCC's security measures, financial protections by leading partners in the industry, and transparency commitments:



Multi-signature cold storage, 1:1 asset storage, multi-layer risk monitoring, and 24/7 AML controls

Independent security audits by CertiK, supported by Chainalysis, Forter, and SEON

Monthly Proof of Reserves reporting a total reserve ratio of 100% at all times

$25.5M Risk Reserve Fund as an additional buffer against market disruptions $0 in hacker theft recorded since founding in 2011



Together, these form the exchange's 0 Panic commitment, which is part of the 0-Barrier Trading theme introduced earlier as the exchange enters its 15th year in operation:



0 Panic: Trade with a battle-tested exchange that has never suffered losses to hacks

0 Fees: Zero trading fees across 380+ pairs every week

0 Distance: 24/7 localized support in traders' native languages 0 Friction: Seamless copy trading and TradingView integration

The security foundation also supports BTCC's expansion beyond crypto. "Traders no longer think in asset classes. They want to move between crypto, stocks, and forex without switching platforms," Hung said. "The industry is responding, and so are we." BTCC today offers US Stocks, Gold, Forex, Commodities, and more alongside its core crypto products.“We started in crypto, and we won't stop there.”

Building for the Long Term

When asked whether BTCC's goal is to become the world's largest exchange, Hung is direct. "We don't aim to become the biggest. We aim to be the ones that raise the standard.” For him, that means security built from the inside out and a future where the boundaries between crypto and traditional financial instruments no longer have to be as rigid as they are today.

"We want to build a platform that is more secure, more compliant, and genuinely connected to global markets," Hung added.

BTCC's refreshed Trust Center is now available here. Traders attending TOKEN2049 Singapore are also welcome to drop by the BTCC booth at 1F (PB1-7) to meet the team, join interactive games, and collect exclusive swag bags.

#BTCCTOKEN2049 | #BTCC15 | #BTCC0Fees

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

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