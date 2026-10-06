MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post The 2026 La Raza International Bowling Tournament Will Bring Together Over 370 National and International Bowlers appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The 47th edition of the La Raza International Bowling Tournament will take place across three different venues due to the large number of participants in the event. Joining the traditional venues of Bol Cariari and Boliche Dent this year is the Costa Rica Country Club.

A total of more than 370 bowlers will compete to stand out in one of the most traditional competitions on the national calendar, combining top-tier players with extensive international experience.

“La Raza has always been characterized as a very high-level event; not only do the best national players participate, but also professional players in both men's and women's divisions. This high level is present across all categories, so we are certain that the competitive level will be one of the highest this year,” stated Mauricio Murillo, a member of the tournament's organizing committee.

One of the standout figures will be Mexico's Tannya López, the current champion of the regular women's division. López boasts an impressive history at La Raza, having been crowned champion in 2022, 2023, and 2025, in addition to securing second place in 2024.

In the regular men's division, Canadian Nathan Ruest-Lajoie-champion of the 2024 edition and a former coach of the Costa Rican national bowling team-is another major headliner.

Competitions will be held in three daily shifts, with sessions starting at 8:00 a.m. at Bol Cariari and Boliche Dent.

Bol Cariari will host the Senior Men's and Senior Women's divisions, while Boliche Dent will house the regular men's division.

The regular women's division will take place at the Costa Rica Country Clu, where competition will begin at 10:00 a.m. in a single daily shift.

The public will be able to enter the various venues to enjoy the matches and watch top national and international exponents close up.

For those unable to attend in person, the excitement of the La Raza International Bowling Tournament will also be broadcast via TDMÁS and the TDMAX app.

With three venues, over 370 participants, and the presence of renowned international figures, the La Raza International Bowling Tournament is set to celebrate a new edition of a competition that is already firmly rooted in Costa Rica's sports tradition.

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Costa Rica, 2026.

The post The 2026 La Raza International Bowling Tournament Will Bring Together Over 370 National and International Bowlers appeared first on The Costa Rica News.