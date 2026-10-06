Huangshan Introduces Five-Day Independent Travel Itinerary Linking Mountain Scenery And Huizhou Heritage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUANGSHAN, China, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Huangshan is a UNESCO World Heritage Site recognized for both its cultural and natural significance. Huangshan has introduced a five-day, four-night independent travel itinerary that combines Mount Huangshan's scenery with the villages, crafts and food traditions of the Huizhou region.









The fastest high-speed rail services to Huangshan North station take about 2.5 hours from Shanghai or Hangzhou. Under China's visa-free policy, eligible South Korean ordinary passport holders may enter for tourism stays of up to 30 days. Charter flights are also planned between South Korea and Huangshan: Incheon–Huangshan services are scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays from October 14 to November 4, 2026, and Busan–Huangshan services for the same days from October 28 to November 28.

The itinerary begins in Tunxi. Travelers can walk along the centuries-old Tunxi Old Street to see She inkstones and Huizhou ink, then visit Liyang IN Lane, where traditional buildings sit alongside newer shops and venues. In the evening, the route suggests local dishes such as fermented tofu and stinky mandarin fish, followed by a night visit to Huashan World.

On day two, visitors head to the Huangshan Scenic Area for its pine trees, rock formations, sea of clouds and sunset views. An overnight stay on the mountain allows time to see the sunrise the following morning, weather permitting.

Day three takes travelers to Xidi and Nanping in Yi County. The villages offer examples of Huizhou architecture, and Nanping was among the filming locations for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. In the evening, the route continues to Manxili in Qimen County for views of rice fields and streams, tea prepared around a brazier and camping under the stars.

On day four, the itinerary includes Qiankou Ancient Residences, Daling Mountain and Chengkan, with stops focused on historic architecture and mountain village scenery. The day ends with an evening fish lantern procession in Chengkan, presented as“A Night of Fish and Dragon Dance.”

The final day is spent in Huizhou Ancient City, where travelers can try activities involving Huizhou ink, paper cutting and fish lantern making.

Contact:

Zhong Lei

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