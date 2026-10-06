What Does CEC Fear?: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Refusal To Meet INDIA Bloc

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the Election Commission's refusal to meet the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs detained by Delhi Police during their march.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions EC's Accountability

Reacting to the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chaturvedi asked what prevented Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar from meeting elected representatives seeking accountability from the poll panel.“The elected representatives and the Leader of the Opposition, if they wish to meet the Election Commission of India, specifically the Chief Election Commissioner, what kind of fear or apprehension does the CEC harbour that prevents such a meeting?” she told ANI.

Chaturvedi referred to opposition allegations concerning decisions taken by the Election Commission and said questions had also been raised over changes made to Form 6. She questioned why the Election Commissioner continued in office when, according to her, several facts had come to light, and the Opposition was seeking accountability.“When so many facts have come to light, and the Opposition is seeking accountability, having undertaken a peaceful march, why is the Election Commissioner hiding and refusing to meet them?” she asked.

Chaturvedi said the Opposition leaders were elected representatives chosen by the people and Rahul Gandhi held the designated position of LoP. She questioned whether refusal to meet Opposition leaders would set a precedent where constitutional authorities were not accountable or answerable to them.“If they express a desire to meet you, along with the MPs participating in the peaceful march, does this signal the start of a new precedent where you are not accountable or answerable? Where you refuse to answer any questions or meet Opposition leaders?” she said.

Alleges Government's Role

Chaturvedi also alleged the government's role in this and claimed that this was why those in the Election Commission enjoyed protection and authority without being held accountable.“It is blatantly obvious that the government is playing a role in this. That is why they enjoy protection and possess the kind of authority where neither accountability nor responsibility is fixed for them,” she said.

Election Commission Clarifies Stance

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified that no political party had sought an appointment with the poll panel until 4 pm, after INDIA bloc leaders marched towards Nirvachan Sadan to protest against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a statement issued after the Opposition protest, the ECI said it was informed by Delhi Police at around 4 pm that a delegation of about 240 MPs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, wished to meet the Election Commissioners and submit a memorandum at the Parliament House Annexe. The poll panel said it considered the proposed venue and the manner in which the meeting was sought“unusual” in view of its established protocol. (ANI)

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