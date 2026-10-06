Access To Coastline Restricted In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Odesa Regional Military Administration announced this on Facebook.

The administration said that in the Odesa region, the start and end of the recreational season are determined by joint orders of the "Odesa" Operational-Tactical Grouping and the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"These orders determine the sections of the Black Sea coast that have undergone safety inspections and are permitted for visitors. After the season ends, the relevant order expires, and access to the designated beach areas is restricted," the administration said.

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The administration explained that the measures are related to safety. After the season ends, the relevant services no longer continuously monitor water safety, inspect the seabed, check the territory for explosive objects, or operate lifeguard stations.

"In this regard, we ask residents and visitors to refrain from visiting beach areas," the administration said.

As Ukrinform reported, 48 beach areas were officially opened in Odesa regio during the summer of 2026. Of these, 47 were located in Odesa and one in Chornomorsk.