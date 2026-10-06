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Chari Larsson

Chari Larsson


2026-10-06 09:10:26
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer of Art History, Griffith University
Profile Articles

I lecture in modern and contemporary art history and theory at Queensland College of Art, Griffith University, Australia. My book 'Didi-Huberman and the image' (Manchester University Press 2020) is now available.

My research focuses on theories of images, and philosophies of representation. My current research is investigating visual life narratives during periods of war and conflict.

Experience
  • 2017–present Lecturer, Griffith University
Education
  • 2015 University of Queensland, PhD
  • 1996 Sydney University, Honors Class 1

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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