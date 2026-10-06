Chari Larsson
- Senior Lecturer of Art History, Griffith University
I lecture in modern and contemporary art history and theory at Queensland College of Art, Griffith University, Australia. My book 'Didi-Huberman and the image' (Manchester University Press 2020) is now available.
My research focuses on theories of images, and philosophies of representation. My current research is investigating visual life narratives during periods of war and conflict.Experience
- 2017–present Lecturer, Griffith University
- 2015 University of Queensland, PhD 1996 Sydney University, Honors Class 1
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