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Bing Lin

Bing Lin


2026-10-06 09:10:25
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Fellow, Thriving Oceans Research Hub, School of Geosciences, University of Sydney
Profile Articles

I am a conservation scientist, photographer, and journalist specialising in coral reef ecology, human behaviour, and marine conservation. I completed my PhD at Princeton University in 2024, studying the human dimensions of coral reef conservation at the intersection of ecology, behavioural science, and policy. At Sydney University, my research integrates ecology and social science to address complex ocean challenges and to better understand how people interact with the natural world. I am also passionate about translating scientific research into engaging, accessible stories that help broad audiences better understand environmental challenges and the solutions available to address them.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Fellow in the Thriving Oceans Research Hub, School of Geosciences, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2024 Princeton University, PhD / Conservation Ecology and Policy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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