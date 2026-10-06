MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sixty Six Capital Amends Management Services Agreement

October 06, 2026 5:15 PM EDT | Source: Sixty Six Capital Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Sixty Six Capital Inc. (CSE: SIX) (" Sixty Six " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release dated August 4, 2026, its board of directors has approved an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the management services agreement between the Company and K33 AB (publ) (" K33 ") effective April 1, 2026 (the " Agreement "), pursuant to which K33 provides the Company with executive management and related services in support of the Company's business and corporate affairs. The Amendment is expected to become effective on or about October 8, 2026.

Under the Amendment, the annual management fee payable by the Company to K33 will increase from CAD$200,000 to approximately CAD$330,000 to reflect additional management resources to be provided to the Company. All other terms of the Agreement remain unchanged, including the right of either party to terminate the Agreement upon 90 days' written notice.

In connection with the Amendment, the Company intends to appoint Vetle Lunde as Treasury Officer of the Company. Any investment or trading authority exercised by Mr. Lunde will be granted directly by the Company and will be subject to the Company's treasury investment policy and the oversight of the board of directors.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital is focused on the FinTech, blockchain, cryptocurrency and related digital asset sectors. The Company pursues business development, investment and acquisition opportunities across these areas.

For more information, please visit: .

For more information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +47 930 40 684

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the effectiveness of the Amendment and the timing thereof, the appointment of the Treasury Officer, future financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at . Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

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Source: Sixty Six Capital Inc.