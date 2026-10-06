OGRD Alliance Advances PLPC Multi-Asset Platform Following APHELAR Milestone, Expanding Licensing And Strategic Capital Frameworks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microdomain Science connects differentiated assets across personalized immuno-oncology, acellular biotechnology, MedTech and precision nutrition as OGRD Alliance expands international market access, asset-specific licensing, commercialization and strategic-capital initiatives.

OGRD Alliance L.L.C-FZ announced a new phase in the international development of PLPC Platform following the public listing with Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of the APHELAR Family as Class A medical devices, with OGRD Alliance identified as Product Owner.

The milestone adds a defined MedTech pathway to PLPC Platform, extending a broader multi-asset architecture designed to support distinct scientific, regulatory and commercial development routes.

Singapore provides an important regulatory reference. In 2026, HSA achieved World Health Organization Maturity Level 4 (ML4) for medical-device regulation, the highest level under the applicable WHO benchmarking framework. For OGRD Alliance, the Singapore milestone establishes a concrete regulatory and documentary reference from which urisdiction-specific classification and market-access strategies can be developed internationally.

APHELAR is manufactured in Singapore by Smicna Pte Ltd., while OGRD Alliance remains Product Owner. Its Free Sale Certificate provides additional documentary support for international expansion.

From Microdomain Science to Differentiated Assets

PLPC Platform is developed from Microdomain Science, a framework focused on the spatial organization of membranes, interfaces and molecular microdomains within biological systems.

The platform translates this scientific foundation into distinct assets as a: ONCOVIX as a personalized immuno-oncology guidance and support program; PLPC-DB as an acellular biotechnology matrix; APHELAR as a microstructured MedTech platform; and ABIMPROSYC as a precision-nutrition platform.

Within APHELAR, Microdomain Interface Priming describes the physical organization of a localized and microstructured skin interface, consistent with the device's primarily physical and structural intended purpose.

“PLPC Platform is designed to translate a common scientific architecture into differentiated assets capable of advancing through distinct regulatory and commercial pathways,” said Dr. Ramón Gutiérrez-Sandoval, oncologic pathologist and CSO of OGRD Alliance.“APHELAR now provides a tangible MedTech reference around which manufacturing, licensing and international expansion can be structured.”

Scalability, Licensing and Strategic Capital

The APHELAR milestone provides OGRD Alliance with a defined regulatory and manufacturing reference that can support the preparation of market-specific dossiers and market-access strategies for additional jurisdictions.

ABIMPROSYC, OGRD Alliance's precision-nutrition platform, adds a complementary route to scale through a modular product architecture designed for territorial distribution, commercial licensing and, where appropriate, transfer of formulation or know-how for local manufacturing.

Together, APHELAR and ABIMPROSYC illustrate two distinct translation models within PLPC Platform: regulatory pathway scalability through MedTech and commercial portability through precision nutraceuticals.

In parallel, from its base in the United Arab Emirates, OGRD Alliance is expanding its international network of relationships with organizations specializing in regulatory affairs, market access, technology transfer, licensing, manufacturing, commercialization, transaction structuring and strategic capital across global markets.

PLPC's multi-asset architecture enables licensing, partnerships and strategic-capital structures to be organized independently by asset, territory and development stage, without concentrating the platform in a single technology or jurisdiction.

About OGRD Alliance

OGRD Alliance L.L.C-FZ, based in the United Arab Emirates, develops PLPC Platform as a translational architecture connecting science, productization, regulatory access, technology transfer and international licensing, including asset- and territory-specific NewCo structures designed to support focused development, strategic capital and commercialization.

Scientific and Regulatory Scope: This release presents scientific, corporate and financial information of international scope. Class A classification refers specifically to APHELAR under Singapore's HSA framework. Each asset is subject to the classification, indications, claims and regulatory requirements confirmed for each applicable jurisdiction, without extrapolation to other markets.

Contact

Journalist, Operations Unit

Jose Leiner

OGRD Allliance

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