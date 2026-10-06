Zerohash Named As Tempo Validator, Bringing Tempo's Stablecoin Rails To Zerohash Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) zerohash becomes the first pure infrastructure provider to hold a validator seat on Tempo's payments blockchain, integrating it with some of the largest banks, fintechs, brokerages, and platforms in zerohash's growing partner network

SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash, the leading onchain infrastructure platform for financial institutions, today announced that it is integrating Tempo, a blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments at scale, into its ecosystem. Further, Tempo has granted zerohash a validator seat on its network, making zerohash the first onchain infrastructure provider to hold a validator seat. The announcement was made at TOKEN2049, one of the crypto industry's largest global conferences.

zerohash's infrastructure already powers stablecoin-enabled money movement for a broad network of partners, including Visa Direct, Marqeta, Gusto, Kalshi, Worldpay, Félix Pago, and others. That activity is accelerating: 1 in every 12 dollars of tokenized Treasury volume ever recorded has moved through zerohash rails.1

Behind that scale is a single integration layer: zerohash abstracts away the complexity of connecting to networks like Tempo, delivering cross-chain and cross-asset interoperability across 100+ assets and more than 35 chains, while handling the underlying liquidity, compliance, custody, and settlement infrastructure so partners can focus on delivering the best user experience.

“Tempo represents exactly the kind of ecosystem our partners need to move stablecoins at scale. It's fast, predictable, and built for onchain velocity,” said Mark Daly, Chief Business Officer at zerohash.“Integrating Tempo, and further, having a role as a validator, puts zerohash even closer to the core of how this network operates, letting us bring that reliability directly to world-class institutions and platforms we serve.”

“Tempo's validator set is designed to reflect the businesses that move money, and zerohash operates the infrastructure behind hundreds of banks, fintechs, and payment platforms,” said Dan Romero, Chief Business Officer at Tempo.“Having them on board as a validator to help secure the network, in addition to connecting with it, strengthens Tempo for every business using it to move money with stablecoins.”

Beyond the integration itself, the validator seat gives zerohash partners a new foundation to build on that will unlock product and use-case innovation across the network as partners bring stablecoin-powered offerings to customers in new ways.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

zerohash Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including New York. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc is licensed as a money transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please see our US licenses and disclosures page. NMLS ID #1699379.

About Tempo

Tempo is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments at scale, incubated by Stripe and Paradigm. It gives businesses and developers a programmable settlement layer for stablecoins, so they can move money with the speed, predictability, and privacy controls enterprises need. Tempo was designed with category-defining fintechs, banks, and commerce platforms to meet the needs of the businesses that run the global economy. Learn more at tempo.xyz.

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1 Source: zerohash platform data (Q3 2026: Tokenization Payment Rails, settled USD notional); RWA.xyz, "Tokenized U.S. Treasuries – Transfer Volume, All Time (Oct-21 – Jul-26).