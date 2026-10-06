Energy Shocks Should Accelerate, Not Delay, Climate Action, Economist Stern Says

His comments come as the US-Iran war has pushed up commodity and energy prices, adding to inflationary pressures worldwide while threatening economic growth and energy security for countries dependent on imported fuels.

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