PM Modi To Address Nation Today BJP To Hold 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' Across Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation virtually on Wednesday as Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organises a 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' across all districts and metropolitan areas to mark his completion of 25 years in public service.

PM Modi will address the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' around 9 a.m. and lead a collective pledge to create 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.

The Prime Minister's address will be broadcast live from the yatra's departure points across the state.

The programme is part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', being organised to mark 25 years of his public service, first as the Gujarat Chief Minister and subsequently as the country's Prime Minister.

Before PM Modi's address, BJP National President Nitin Nabin will also address the gathering.

Following the Prime Minister's address, local leaders will light the 'Seva Jyot', after which the 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' will begin from designated locations in each district and metropolitan area.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will participate in the Ahmedabad programme at Pujya Pramukh Swami Marg-Riverfront Road near Riverfront House.

State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma will attend the programme at the Arts and Commerce College on New Civil Hospital Road in Sabarkantha district.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will participate in the programme at Shri Vardayini Mataji Temple in Rupal village of Gandhinagar district.

State BJP General Secretaries Aniruddh Dave, Prashant Korat, Ajay Brahmbhatt and Hitendrasinh Chouhan will attend programmes in Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara respectively.

State Ministers, BJP office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, party leaders, workers and local residents are also expected to participate at designated locations.

The nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', which began on September 17, will also conclude on Wednesday at Vadnagar in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The two locations are associated with PM Modi's birthplace and political career.

In Vadnagar, the concluding programme will include a water offering at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Chief Minister Patel, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi, State BJP President Vishwakarma and Yatra In-charge V.D. Sharma are scheduled to attend.