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Internet Protocol (IP) Or Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Internet Protocol (IP) and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2030

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The Internet Protocol (IP) and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) market has seen significant development recently, driven by the growing need for efficient and secure data transmission across various industries. As networks evolve to support modern applications and services, the demand for advanced networking technologies is rising steadily. Let's explore the market's current size, key growth drivers, regional dominance, and trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory for the IP/MPLS Market

The IP/MPLS market has experienced robust expansion over recent years. Projections show the market increasing from $37.05 billion in 2025 to $39.52 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth during the past period is largely attributed to enterprises expanding their wide area networks (WANs), an escalating need for secure data transfer, ongoing telecom network upgrades, enhanced broadband access, and greater internet penetration. Additionally, the implementation of MPLS for traffic prioritization has played a significant role.

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Looking ahead, the IP/MPLS market is forecasted to continue its strong growth momentum, reaching $51.62 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The anticipated expansion will be driven by the increasing requirements of 5G transport networks, rising demand for cloud interconnectivity solutions, broader adoption of software-defined networking (SDN), growth in data center interconnect infrastructure, and a growing need for scalable and adaptable network architectures. Key trends in the forecast period include wider use of MPLS-based virtual private networks (VPNs) for secure enterprise connectivity, increasing demand for WAN infrastructure that offers low latency and high reliability, greater deployment of hybrid networks combining IP and MPLS, enhanced traffic engineering for optimizing bandwidth, and a stronger reliance on network management software for performance monitoring and automation.

Understanding Internet Protocol (IP) and MPLS Technology

Internet Protocol (IP) combined with Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) is a networking approach that merges IP routing with MPLS forwarding to support efficient, scalable, and high-performance data transmission within enterprise and service provider networks. This technology facilitates traffic engineering, quality of service (QoS), and the establishment of secure virtual private networks (VPNs), which together enable optimized bandwidth use, reduced latency, and dependable communication across complex, distributed network environments.

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Primary Factors Propelling Growth in the IP/MPLS Market

The escalating demand for high-speed networks is a major driver pushing the IP/MPLS market forward. High-speed networks are advanced communication infrastructures capable of handling large data volumes swiftly, ensuring seamless connectivity, minimal latency, and effective support for bandwidth-intensive applications such as video streaming, cloud computing, and real-time analytics. This demand stems from the need for ultra-low latency and faster data delivery to power real-time services like AI workloads and cloud platforms.

IP/MPLS technology supports this growing requirement by providing efficient data routing, managing traffic flow, and delivering quality of service (QoS), which collectively optimize bandwidth usage and guarantee reliable transmission of critical data across complex network setups. For example, in September 2023, the UK's Office of Communications reported that the median broadband download speed in the UK reached 69.4 Mbps, up from approximately 59 Mbps the previous year, a notable 17% increase. Upload speeds also saw significant improvement, climbing to 18.4 Mbps. This rise in demand for high-speed networks strongly fuels the IP/MPLS market's expansion.

North America Leads the IP/MPLS Market While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Potential

In 2025, North America stood out as the largest regional market for IP/MPLS technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering insights into global regional dynamics and growth prospects.

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. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

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. Market hotspots infographics

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. Updated graphics and tables



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Internet Protocol (IP) and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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