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Laundry Services Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Laundry Services Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The laundry services sector has experienced significant expansion recently, propelled by changing lifestyles and growing demand for convenience. As more people seek ways to simplify household chores, the market is adapting to meet these evolving needs with innovative and accessible solutions. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and trends shaping this industry's future.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Laundry Services Market

The laundry services market has seen robust growth in recent years and is forecasted to continue expanding steadily. It is projected to increase from $81.99 billion in 2025 to $86.79 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This upward trend during the historical period has been driven by factors such as the rising urban population, busier lifestyles, growing demand for convenient household services, expansion in hospitality and healthcare sectors, growth of commercial laundry facilities, and heightened awareness around hygiene and fabric care.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $109.94 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. This forecasted growth is attributed to the increased adoption of smart and automated laundry technologies, the rising preference for eco-friendly and chemical-free cleaning methods, the expansion of digital laundry booking platforms, greater penetration of organized laundry providers, and a surge in subscription-based and doorstep laundry services. Emerging trends include smart laundry management systems, water-efficient and sustainable cleaning processes, on-demand and app-enabled pickup and delivery, and enhanced automated sorting and fabric identification technologies.

Understanding Laundry Services and Their Scope

Laundry services encompass professional cleaning solutions that manage the washing, drying, ironing, and finishing of garments, textiles, and other fabric items. Their purpose is to remove dirt, stains, and odors while preserving fabric quality and extending the life of clothing through specialized equipment, detergents, and processes. These services offer a convenient and time-saving approach to routine and specialized fabric care, reducing the hassle and effort involved in managing household laundry tasks.

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Busy Lifestyles as a Key Growth Driver in the Laundry Services Market

A major factor propelling the demand for laundry services is the increase in busy lifestyles. With more people facing time constraints due to work, commuting, and personal responsibilities, the available time for household chores like laundry has diminished. Urbanization, higher workforce participation, and a growing desire for convenience-oriented services are encouraging consumers to outsource laundry needs. Professional services providing washing, dry cleaning, folding, and pick-up/delivery options effectively cater to these time-pressed individuals by simplifying routine chores.

The impact of busy lifestyles on the market is underscored by data from December 2025, when Career Moves Group, a UK-based recruitment agency, reported that stress, depression, or anxiety caused 22.1 million lost working days in 2024/25. These absences lasted on average 22.9 days longer than other illnesses, highlighting how modern pressures reinforce the demand for time-saving services like laundry.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Laundry Services Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for laundry services. However, North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. The market report covers various key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics and opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Laundry Services Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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