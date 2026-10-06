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Legacy Integration Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Global Legacy Integration Market To Expand At 15% CAGR During The Forecast Period

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The legacy integration market is becoming increasingly vital as organizations strive to modernize their IT infrastructure while maintaining compatibility with existing systems. As businesses push forward with digital transformation, the need to integrate older legacy systems with new technologies is gaining strong momentum. This overview examines the market's current size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and the factors shaping its future.

Legacy Integration Market Size and Expected Growth Through 2030

The legacy integration market has experienced swift expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $49.48 billion in 2025 to $56.78 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This steady rise during the historical period reflects the heavy reliance on monolithic legacy systems, the essential need for uninterrupted business operations, the growing adoption of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, expanding data silos across departments, and the surge in enterprise digitization efforts.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to accelerate even further, reaching a size of $99.25 billion by 2030 with an impressive CAGR of 15.0%. The forecasted growth is driven by factors such as the acceleration of cloud migration strategies, increasing demand for real-time data integration, the proliferation of hybrid IT environments, wider adoption of API-driven architectures, and a growing focus on cost-effective system modernization. Key trends projected to shape this period include the rise of hybrid integration platforms as a service (iPaaS), API-led legacy modernization approaches, cloud migration of legacy enterprise systems, microservices-based system decomposition, and modernization or replacement of enterprise service buses (ESB).

Understanding Legacy Integration and Its Role

Legacy integration encompasses the technologies, tools, and processes designed to connect, modernize, and enable communication between legacy IT systems and contemporary enterprise applications. This integration helps organizations extend the usefulness of their existing infrastructure while ensuring smooth data transfer, system compatibility, and application connectivity across hybrid IT environments. By breaking down information silos and enabling phased cloud migration, legacy integration plays a crucial role in supporting digital transformation initiatives.

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How Digital Transformation is Fueling Demand for Legacy Integration

One of the main forces propelling the legacy integration market is the surge in enterprise digital transformation projects. These initiatives involve strategically adopting digital technologies to modernize business operations, boost efficiency, and improve experiences for both customers and employees. The need to streamline workflows, automate routine tasks, and enable faster, more accurate decision-making through integrated digital systems is driving this trend.

Legacy integration supports these initiatives by providing seamless connectivity between older systems and modern cloud-native applications, allowing organizations to upgrade incrementally without disrupting current operations. This integration improves agility, scalability, and data interoperability. For example, in October 2025, the Digital Government Authority in Saudi Arabia reported that government agencies achieved an average digital transformation score of 85.53%, up from 80.96% in 2022. This improvement across 226 agencies highlights the successful integration of digital services and reflects the growing momentum behind digital transformation, which in turn stimulates demand for legacy integration solutions.

Regional Overview Highlighting Market Leaders and Growth Hotspots

In 2025, North America was the dominant region in the legacy integration market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market moving forward. The comprehensive legacy integration market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Legacy Integration Market To Expand At 15% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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