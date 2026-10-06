Owner 1Win Rewards 1Win CS2 Team With $100K Bonus After Team Spirit Upset

KATOWICE, Poland, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1win Counter-Strike 2 Team, which earned their place at ESL Pro League Season 24 by winning ESL Challenger League Season 51 Europe, has delivered one of the tournament's biggest upsets. The team defeated the world's leading roster, Team Spirit, 2-0. As a result, 1win secured a playoff berth at the Spodek Arena and received an additional $100,000 reward from the Owner of 1win for the milestone victory.

The result completed a strong group-stage run for 1win. After opening the tournament with a defeat to Vitality, the team responded with three consecutive series victories over G2, Legacy and Spirit to finish 3-1 and advance to the playoffs.

The win also pushed 1win to No.14 in the Valve Regional Standings, significantly strengthening the organization's position in the race for the upcoming Singapore Major.

Owner 1win reacted to the result by pointing to changes made within the organization's esports division just three months earlier.

“Today our 1win team beat the world's No.1 team, Team Spirit, 2-0 in CS2 and broke into the top 14 teams in the world. Exactly three months ago, we decided to change our approach to the eSports division, and the results didn't take long. The team will get a $100K bonus from me for such a top performance,” commented the Owner of 1win on his official Telegram account.“Finding out about the $100K bonus after the win like this is obviously an incredible feeling. We knew how important this match was and really wanted to show what we are capable of. Beating the Team, making the playoffs, and then getting this kind of support from Owner 1win makes the moment even more special. But we have more to deliver, the playoffs are coming,” nafany, 1win Team's captain, added after the game.

1win will now continue their ESL Pro League Season 24 campaign in the playoffs at Katowice' Spodek Arena.

Disclaimer: Photos courtesy of hltv.org. Photo credit: @brcho_.

About 1win Team CS2

The current 1win Team Counter-Strike 2 roster joined the organization on August 1, 2026. The lineup features Vladislav“nafany” Gorshkov, Sergey“Ax1Le” Rykhtorov, Andrey“BELCHONOKK” Yasinskiy, Petr“fame” Bolyshev, and Artem“ArtFr0st” Kharitonov, coached by Konstantin“groove” Pikiner. 1win Team is currently developing a dedicated training base for the roster in Serbia, the same location the organization previously used for its Dota 2 bootcamp. Streaming service W.TV serves as the team's general sponsor.

Contact

Press Office

1win Team

press@1win.pro

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at