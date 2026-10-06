Shipping Association Of New York And New Jersey Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Personal Data Is Exposed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National class action law firm offers free, confidential case evaluations to the benefit plan participants whose personal information may have been exposed in the Shipping Association of New York and New Jersey data breach.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from a reported data breach at the Shipping Association of New York and New Jersey. Anyone who received a breach notice, or who believes their personal information may have been exposed, can request a free case evaluation.

Shipping Association of New York and New Jersey data breach - at a glance

Company: The Shipping Association of New York and New Jersey is a maritime and port industry association based in Edison, New Jersey, representing terminal operators, ocean carriers, stevedores, and marine-related businesses at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

Reported: The Association determined on July 9, 2026, that the affected files contained personal information, and notification letters began mailing on October 2, 2026.

How it happened: On May 27, 2026, an unauthorized actor accessed certain systems and took files. The Qilin ransomware group has publicly claimed, on its dark web leak site, to have taken data from the Association.

When: The unauthorized access and file theft occurred on May 27, 2026; the Association completed its file review on July 9, 2026.

Who may be affected: Benefit plan participants connected to the Association - current and former employees, retirees, and, in some cases, their family members.

Status: No total number of affected individuals has been publicly reported; the notice references several jurisdictions whose residents may be affected.

Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.

What Happened

The Association investigated the May 27, 2026 intrusion with a forensic security firm and, on July 9, 2026, determined the stolen files contained personal information; notification letters began mailing on October 2, 2026. The Qilin ransomware group has publicly claimed responsibility on its dark web leak site, though the Association's own notice does not identify the actor. No total number of affected individuals has been publicly reported.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

According to the notice, the information involved varied by individual and may include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and/or medical treatment or diagnosis information. The notice states the actor“took files,” meaning the data left the Association's control - making the combination of names and Social Security numbers especially serious.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal information may have been compromised. A successful case could recover compensation for losses such as lost time, out-of-pocket costs, and loss of privacy, and could push the Association to strengthen how it protects personal information. Anyone who received a breach notification is encouraged to come forward. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Preserve your breach notice and enroll in the complimentary one-year Kroll identity monitoring offered in it - including credit monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity-theft restoration - before the activation deadline stated in your letter.

Monitor your bank, card, and insurance statements, check your credit reports for free at annualcreditreport.com, and consider a fraud alert or security freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Because medical treatment or diagnosis information may be involved, watch for medical identity theft, be cautious of calls, texts, or emails referencing this breach, and report suspected identity theft to the FTC at identitytheft.gov.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The data breach described above is based on the Association's notice of the incident and related public reporting; certain details, including the total number of individuals affected, remain unconfirmed.

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq.,, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone:; Email: