Harvard-Trained Anesthesiologist In Bay Area Highlights Stellate Ganglion Block Treatment As Trauma-Informed Option For PTSD

Menlo Park, CA - October 06, 2026 - Post-traumatic stress disorder affects an estimated 13 million Americans annually, yet traditional treatments don't work for everyone. For those seeking alternatives beyond conventional talk therapy and psychiatric medications, an innovative medical intervention is offering new hope for healing trauma stored deep within the nervous system.

Dr. Sara Herman, founder and medical director of Soft Reboot Wellness, brings a unique combination of Harvard medical training and integrative medicine expertise to her work with stellate ganglion block treatment in Bay Area. The procedure targets the stellate ganglion, a cluster of nerves in the neck that regulates the body's fight-or-flight response - often chronically activated in individuals with PTSD.

"Trauma lives in the body, not just the mind," says Dr. Herman, a board-certified anesthesiologist and integrative medicine physician. "By calming the overactive sympathetic nervous system through stellate ganglion block for PTSD in Menlo Park, CA, we help patients access a state where true healing becomes possible." Her approach combines medical precision with compassionate, trauma-informed care that honors each patient's unique healing journey.

At Soft Reboot Wellness, SGB therapy in Menlo Park, CA is delivered within a peaceful sanctuary designed specifically for nervous system regulation. Unlike rushed medical settings or impersonal clinics, every detail - from the soothing environment to the extended session format-supports emotional safety and integration.

When clinically appropriate, SGB treatment may be part of a structured care plan that supports longer-term healing. For patients with more complex needs, Dr. Herman also offers trauma-informed ketamine treatment in combination with SGB, creating comprehensive protocols tailored to individual goals and health profiles.

Soft Reboot Wellness emphasizes a root-cause approach to trauma and nervous system dysregulation. Rather than focusing only on symptom suppression, the clinic prioritizes science-backed healing grounded in compassion, presence, and the body's own capacity for restoration.

To explore stellate ganglion block treatment for PTSD or schedule a consultation with Dr. Herman, visit today.

About Soft Reboot Wellness

Founded in 2020 by Sara Herman, MD, ABOIM, Soft Reboot Wellness is an integrative mental health and wellness practice based in Menlo Park, serving patients throughout the Bay Area. The practice combines conventional and integrative medicine to address depression, anxiety, trauma, chronic stress, and nervous-system dysregulation through individualized, root-cause-focused care. Soft Reboot Wellness is grounded in the belief that lasting healing happens when modern medicine meets mindful, embodied care.