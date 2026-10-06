Luxury Home Elevator Shares Why Homeowners Choose Its Hydraulic Residential Lift For Everyday Living

MENAFN - GetNews)"Luxury Home Elevator"Luxury Home Elevator highlights why homeowners across Georgia and Alabama choose its hydraulic residential lifts for safe, comfortable, and reliable access between floors. The systems combine customizable cabin styles, wheelchair-friendly capacity, smooth hydraulic operation, and flexible installation for new or existing homes. The company also provides stair lifts, platform lifts, wheelchair lifts, dumbwaiters, glass elevators, and motorized tree stands.

Kennesaw, GA - October 6, 2026 - Luxury Home Elevator, a Kennesaw-based provider of residential elevators and home accessibility lifts, is excited to share the reasons homeowners across Georgia and Alabama choose its hydraulic residential lift for everyday living. The company's home-use hydraulic elevator systems are engineered for strength, stability, and long-term reliability, giving families a safe and comfortable way to move between floors as part of their daily routine without compromising on the look and feel of their homes.

One of the main reasons homeowners select these lifts is the level of personalization they offer. Each system comes with customizable cabin styles and multiple door configurations, all supported by smooth hydraulic performance. The Elmira, Cambrian, and Heritage models each blend the proven strength of traditional hydraulic engineering with modern interior design, and the cab is built to accommodate a standard wheelchair along with a second standing passenger, with a weight capacity of 950 pounds. These details make the lifts a practical fit for households that want easier movement today while planning for long-term accessibility.

Homeowners also value how easily the lifts adapt to different properties. Whether a project involves building a new hoistway in new construction or upgrading an existing space, the Luxury Home Elevator team manages consultation, site review, installation, and commissioning to ensure a clean, seamless integration with the home's architecture. Every installation is backed by a limited one-year warranty plus a three-year parts warranty, and extended service plans are available for homeowners who want ongoing support.

Residential Mobility Solutions Offered by Luxury Home Elevator

Beyond its hydraulic models, Luxury Home Elevator offers a complete range of residential mobility products designed to make every level of a home easy to reach. From a custom hydraulic lift elevator home system to stair lifts and outdoor accessibility equipment, the company focuses on solutions that balance safety, comfort, and design while adding lasting value to the property.

Home Elevators

The company's elevator lineup includes hydraulic elevators, through-the-floor elevators, glass elevators, and dumbwaiters. Homeowners looking for a hydraulic lift for home use benefit from quiet operation and dependable lifting, while glass elevators add a striking architectural feature. Through-the-floor models offer a compact option for homes with limited space, and dumbwaiters make it easier to carry groceries, laundry, and other items between floors.

Stair Lifts

For homes where a full in-house elevator lift isn't the right fit, Luxury Home Elevator installs curved, straight, indoor, and outdoor stair lifts tailored to each staircase. These systems help individuals with limited mobility regain independence at home without major structural changes. Certified technicians handle measurement and installation to ensure reliable performance, smooth travel, and lasting comfort.

Platform and Wheelchair Lifts

For wheelchair and scooter users, the company provides vertical platform lifts along with indoor and outdoor wheelchair lifts. These solutions create safe, convenient access between levels and in and out of the home. Each lift is selected and configured around the user's needs and the property's layout, supporting greater independence and day-to-day accessibility.

Motorized Tree Stands

Extending its lifting expertise outdoors, the company also offers motorized tree stands. These units allow outdoor enthusiasts to reach elevated positions without climbing, which is especially helpful for individuals with mobility limitations. The product reflects the same focus on safe, controlled lifting found throughout the company's residential lineup.

About Luxury Home Elevator

Luxury Home Elevator was founded with the vision of making premium residential mobility solutions accessible to homeowners who value both function and design. Based in Kennesaw, GA, the company brings together specialists in elevator engineering, residential design integration, and professional installation. Its team works closely with homeowners, architects, and builders across Georgia and Alabama, and it is certified to install leading home accessibility brands. Through a structured five-stage process covering consultation, design, installation, testing, and ongoing support, the company aims to deliver a smooth, stress-free experience from the first conversation to long after installation.