Grownsy Kicks Off Prime Big Deal Days With One Idea: One Day Earlier. One Day Easier

NEW YORK - October 6, 2026 - GROWNSY, a baby care innovator trusted by more than 3 million households worldwide, today announced its Amazon Prime Big Deal Days lineup under the campaign theme“ ONE DAY EARLIER. ONE DAY EASIER.” Amazon has confirmed the fall shopping event, often called October Prime Day, for October 6–7, 2026.

THE IDEA: ONE DAY EARLIER. ONE DAY EASIER.

Most shopping events invite parents to ask whether something is worth buying. GROWNS 's campaign asks a simpler question: why wait one more day to make an everyday routine easier? Every day a family puts off upgrading a daily tool is another day of the same routine-the same bottles to wash, the same milk to warm, the same tasks done by hand.

Starting one day earlier means one less day of repetitive tasks and one day closer to an easier routine. That is the idea behind“ ONE DAY EARLIER. ONE DAY EASIER.”

THE MOMENT: WHERE GROWTH MEETS THE SEASON

Babies keep growing, and family routines change with them. As the weather cools, feeding, bottle care, cleanup, and seasonal care remain important parts of daily family life.

For many babies born in spring, October marks the 4–6 month stage, when bottle routines are well established and first foods may soon be introduced. GROWNSY's Prime Big Deal Days lineup features products supporting these needs across feeding, bottle care, first foods, seasonal care, and nighttime routines.

THE PRODUCTS: BUILT AROUND REAL DAILY ROUTINES

GROWNSY's Prime Big Deal Days campaign includes discounts across its baby care lineup, with featured products spanning feeding, bottle care, first foods, seasonal care, nighttime routines, and early childhood learning.

Portable Bottle Warmer - Conveniently warms milk wherever the day takes parents, from nighttime feedings and daycare drop-offs to travel and on-the-go moments.

EaseClean Bottle Washer + EaseClean Pro Bottle Washer - Bring washing, drying, and sterilizing into one streamlined bottle-care routine, helping make daily cleanup more manageable.

Baby Food Maker - Makes preparing homemade baby food simple and convenient as little ones begin their journey into solid foods.

SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator - A convenient tool for seasonal congestion care, helping parents stay prepared as colder weather approaches.

Bassinet Bedside Sleeper - Keeps baby close during nighttime care, supporting a more convenient and connected bedtime routine.

Smart Drawing Robot - Brings guided drawing and creative learning into everyday play, expanding GROWNSY's offerings into early childhood development.

GROWNSY Products Featured in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale