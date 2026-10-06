Award-Winning Author Malcolm Havard Releases New Historical Thriller The Adler Legacy

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Adler Legacy By Award-Winning Author Malcolm Havard"The Adler Legacy Sends a Disgraced Bletchley Clerk Into the Dangerous World of Postwar Nazi Escape Networks

NEWYORK, NY - October 6, 2026 - Oakbrook Publishing UK announces the November 17, 2026 release of The Adler Legacy by Malcolm Havard, a historical espionage thriller set in the unsettled aftermath of World War II. The novel follows a former Bletchley Park clerk forced to confront her family's Nazi past while entering a deadly underground network built to protect those fleeing Allied justice.

Sophie Faulkner wants the war, and the truth about her past, to remain buried. Once a gifted German-speaking clerk at Bletchley Park, Sophie's life collapsed when British intelligence uncovered the identity she had tried to hide: she was born Sophie von Adler, daughter of a wealthy Nazi industrialist. Interrogated, imprisoned, disgraced, and abandoned, she has survived the war with little more than a damaged reputation and a talent for keeping secrets.

Then MI5 offers her a chance to reclaim her life.

Sophie's late father concealed a fortune in a Zurich bank account, millions in Swiss francs and bearer bonds intended to finance the escape of senior Nazis. To reach it, she must become the woman Europe's most dangerous men expect to see: the cold, entitled heiress of a loyal Reich loyalist.

But the money is only bait.

Drawn into a hidden battle among British intelligence, American officials, Vatican fixers, Swiss bankers, Soviet agents, and the remnants of the SS, Sophie finds herself trapped inside the very network she was sent to expose. Every alliance is temporary. Every identity is a weapon. And if the people around her discover where her loyalties truly lie, Sophie may not live long enough to choose her own future.

A disgraced heiress infiltrates Nazi escape networks in postwar Europe.

The Adler Legacy combines the secrets of wartime intelligence with the uncertainty of a continent trying to rebuild. It brings readers into a Europe where peace has been declared, but old loyalties remain active, hidden fortunes are still changing hands, and the future belongs to whoever can control the truth.

About the Author

Malcolm Havard writes historical fiction spanning the World Wars through the Cold War. Having lived and worked in Australia and the Middle East before returning to the United Kingdom, he draws on a lifetime of gathered stories and global experience to explore the intersections of crime, war, and espionage books include the Manchester Noir Series, featuring gritty 1990s crime novels such as The Honey Talker and The Fatal Formula; the Aviation Collection, including LMF, The Way Back, and Leviathan; the Lisbon Series, set in the dangerous“neutral” streets of 1940s Portugal; and Cold War adventures including Contrail and Czechmate. Havard lives and writes in Cheshire, England.

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The Adler Legacy is available for pre-order on Amazon:

Book Information:

The Adler Legacy By Malcolm Havard Publisher: Oakbrook Publishing UK Release Date: November 17, 2026 ISBN: 9781916200029 Genre: Historical Fiction; Crime; Thriller & Mystery; Espionage

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