Brandstorydigital Digital Marketing Agency In Mumbai Brings Marketing Channels Closer To The Customer Journey

MENAFN - GetNews) "“Marketing works better when each channel has a clear role in the customer journey. Our focus is to connect search, paid media, social, content and digital experiences around the same business objective, while using performance data to refine the approach as campaigns progress,” said Bala Kumaran, Founder & Director, Brandstorydigital."Brandstorydigital, a Digital Marketing Agency in Mumbai, is bringing search, performance marketing, social media, content and website optimization into a more connected customer acquisition approach for businesses operating across digital channels.

Mumbai, INDIA - October 06, 2026 - Brandstorydigital, a Digital Marketing Agency in Mumbai, is strengthening its integrated marketing approach around a common challenge businesses face online: different channels often operate without a clear connection between them. The company is bringing strategy, search, paid media, social media, content and digital experiences closer together to create a more connected path from initial brand awareness to meaningful customer action.

A customer may first encounter a brand through a search result, see it again through a social campaign, visit its website and return through a paid advertisement before making an enquiry. When each channel is planned separately, audience insights and campaign data may remain disconnected.

Brandstorydigital Digital is addressing this gap by treating digital marketing as a connected process. Its work combines audience research, campaign planning, channel selection, content and creative development, performance tracking and ongoing optimisation.

Brandstory Digital's Approach

The process begins with understanding the business, its audience and the outcome expected from its marketing activity. Instead of applying the same channel mix to every campaign, Brandstorydigital Digital considers the role each channel needs to play.

The approach includes



Understanding business goals and audience behavior before selecting marketing channels

Planning channel roles and campaign priorities around specific business objectives

Creating relevant campaigns, content and digital experiences for each stage of discovery

Measuring traffic, engagement, leads and conversions through performance data Refining campaigns and customer journeys based on observed results and audience response

This creates an ongoing marketing process where strategy, execution and performance remain connected.

Connecting Marketing Channels Around One Journey

Brandstorydigital Digital's work spans SEO, paid search, social media, content marketing and website optimization. Each activity has a defined role within the broader customer journey, helping businesses coordinate acquisition and engagement efforts across channels.

Its digital marketing capabilities include



SEO strategies built around relevant search intent

Paid search campaigns focused on qualified traffic

Social media campaigns aligned with audience interests

Content strategies designed for different customer stages

Landing page optimisation focused on visitor actions Analytics and reporting for campaign performance

The focus isn't on using more channels for the sake of it. Each channel needs a clear purpose within the marketing plan.

Making Performance Part of the Process

Digital campaigns produce useful signals about audience behavior, creative performance, traffic quality and conversion paths. Brandstorydigital Digital uses these signals to identify areas for improvement during the campaign lifecycle.

For businesses that partner with a Digital Marketing Agency in India, this approach provides a structured way to manage multiple digital activities while keeping performance measurable.

For businesses looking for a Digital Marketing Company in Mumbai, the approach also brings websites and landing pages into the marketing process. User experience, content, conversion paths and campaign traffic are considered together rather than as separate digital functions.

About Brandstorydigital

Founded in 2014, Brandstorydigital Digital is a digital transformation agency headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company provides services across digital marketing, SEO, performance marketing, social media marketing, content, branding, UI/UX and web development. Its mission is to help businesses build stronger digital journeys through strategy, technology and creative execution.

Company Address

Brandstorydigital

Unit No/13, Ground Floor Carnival House, Off, General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg, Malad East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400097