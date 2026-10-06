Vexillum Minerals Strengthens Executive Leadership As Company Advances Global Growth & Public Market Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vexillum Minerals, an international minerals and commodities company building a diversified portfolio of precious, strategic and industrial mineral interests, today announced the appointment of Mitchell McGeorge as Interim Chief Executive Officer, strengthening the company's executive leadership as it enters its next phase of development.

McGeorge joins Vexillum as the company advances a growing international portfolio of mineral interests, progresses selected projects toward development and production, expands its physical commodities activities, and works through the latter stages of its planned U.S. public-market listing.

His appointment is also intended to strengthen the organisational and public-company infrastructure required for Vexillum's longer-term growth, including the company's ambition to pursue a potential future Australian listing following the establishment of its U.S. public-market presence.

McGeorge brings more than 35 years of executive leadership, investment and capital-markets experience. He has served as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director and Executive Chairman across listed and private companies, with extensive experience in natural resources, energy, commodities and institutional investment.

During his career, McGeorge has raised and structured more than US$5 billion and advised governments, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and businesses on transactions exceeding US$20 billion. He has also managed more than A$1 billion in property and infrastructure assets.

His natural-resources experience spans gold, silver, copper, graphite, lithium and energy, encompassing acquisitions, project development, commodity trading, offtake, streaming, royalties and production finance.

McGeorge also brings extensive public-markets experience at an important stage in Vexillum's corporate development. His career has included IPOs, dual listings, relistings, acquisitions, institutional financings and corporate reconstructions involving markets in Australia, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

Building the Next Phase of Vexillum

Vexillum has spent the current phase of its development building an international pipeline spanning gold, platinum-group metals, diamonds, chrome, lithium, silica and other strategic and industrial minerals, alongside the commercial infrastructure required to connect mineral production with international markets.

The company's activities currently extend across several jurisdictions, including Ghana, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia, with additional opportunities being evaluated as part of its wider international expansion strategy.

Vexillum's model combines interests in mineral assets with project development, structured finance, commodity brokerage, offtake and physical precious-metals activities. The strategy is designed to allow the company to participate across multiple points in the minerals value chain rather than relying solely upon exploration-stage asset appreciation.

As the portfolio has expanded, Vexillum has increasingly focused on converting selected opportunities from transactions and development plans into operating assets and commercial relationships.

McGeorge's immediate mandate will include working with Vexillum's leadership, project teams and professional advisers to establish clear portfolio priorities, strengthen management accountability and governance, and ensure that capital and organisational resources are directed toward the opportunities capable of delivering the greatest strategic value.

Preparing for the Public Markets

The appointment comes as Vexillum progresses the latter stages of work toward its planned U.S. public-market listing.

McGeorge will work alongside the company's existing capital-markets, legal, accounting and advisory teams as Vexillum continues its public-company readiness programme, including governance, financial reporting, organisational structure and the coordination of the remaining listing workstreams.

His experience is particularly aligned with that mandate. Across previous executive and advisory roles, McGeorge has worked directly with exchanges, regulators, auditors, legal advisers, brokers, underwriters, investment banks and institutional investors on public-company transactions and capital-markets programmes.

Vexillum views its planned U.S. listing as the beginning of a broader public-markets strategy rather than its endpoint. Following the establishment and development of its U.S. public-market presence, the company intends to evaluate a potential future Australian listing as its Australian portfolio and international shareholder base develop.

McGeorge's experience across both North American and Australian capital markets is expected to support that longer-term strategy.

From Portfolio Building to Execution

Vexillum's next phase will place increasing emphasis on execution across the portfolio: advancing priority mineral interests, developing production and processing opportunities, expanding commodity and precious-metals activities, and building the institutional infrastructure required to support a growing international resources company.

McGeorge's appointment reflects that transition.

His executive career has repeatedly involved businesses undergoing periods of transition, including establishing operating priorities, strengthening governance and management structures, coordinating financial, legal and capital-markets workstreams, and preparing organisations for their next stage of development.

For Vexillum, that experience will now be applied as the company moves from the expansion of its portfolio toward the development of a more integrated international minerals business.

About Vexillum Minerals

Vexillum Strategic Minerals Corp ('Vexillum Minerals') is an international minerals and commodities company focused on building and developing a diversified portfolio of precious, strategic and industrial mineral interests.

The company's strategy encompasses mineral asset participation, project development, commodities brokerage and offtake, processing opportunities and physical precious-metals activities, with an expanding international footprint across Africa, Australia and other resource-rich markets.

Vexillum is developing its institutional, governance and capital-markets infrastructure alongside its operating portfolio as it works toward its planned U.S. public-market listing and longer-term international growth.





CONTACT: Vexillum Strategic Minerals Corp...