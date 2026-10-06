South Florida Seawall Releases Free Chrome Extension For Estimating Boat Lift Equipment Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOCA RATON, FL - October 06, 2026 -

South Florida Seawall, a marine construction company serving waterfront properties in Broward and Palm Beach Counties, has released Boat Lift Cost Estimator, a free extension for the Google Chrome browser that gives boat owners a preliminary estimate of boat lift equipment costs. The extension is now available in the Chrome Web Store and runs from the browser toolbar without requiring an account.

The tool was developed in response to a question the company's team hears often during early conversations with waterfront property owners: what a boat lift costs before site conditions, permitting, and installation are considered. Equipment pricing varies widely by lift style and rated capacity, and owners frequently begin a project without a clear sense of how those two factors interact. The extension isolates the equipment portion of the cost so owners can understand it before requesting an itemized quote.

The estimator covers four lift configurations commonly installed on South Florida waterways. Four-post lifts are included at capacities from 5,000 to 24,000 pounds, seawall-mounted elevator lifts from 4,000 to 54,000 pounds, beamless or no-profile lifts from 8,000 to 30,000 pounds, and eight-post lifts for larger vessels from 30,000 to 80,000 pounds. After a user selects a lift type and capacity, the extension displays an estimated equipment price range and the cost per pound of lifting capacity. Estimates are based on South Florida Seawall's own price tables for premium-brand lift equipment, with values between published capacity points interpolated. Capacities outside the published range are flagged as requiring a quote rather than extrapolated.

The extension also includes a capacity helper, reflecting a problem the company says it encounters on service calls in its experience: lifts sized from a boat's dry weight alone, without allowing for engines, fuel, water, and gear. Users enter a boat's dry weight, and the tool adds a 25 percent allowance for loaded weight and a further 15 percent safety margin before recommending a lift capacity, rounded up to the nearest 1,000 pounds. The recommended capacity can then be applied directly to the estimate.

"Owners usually want a starting number before they invite a contractor out to the property, and that is a reasonable thing to want," said Alex Ray, Principal of South Florida Seawall. "The estimator gives them a realistic sense of equipment cost by lift type and size, while being clear that it is not a quote and that the site itself drives much of the final price."

The extension is explicit about what its figures exclude. Estimates cover premium-brand lift equipment only and do not account for pilings, dock or structural work, electrical service, permitting, engineering, delivery, installation labor, remotes, or upgrades. For owners who want a broader view, the extension links to the company's boat lift cost guide, which explains how those additional factors contribute to an installed price, and to the company's contact page for itemized project quotes.

Privacy was a design requirement from the start. According to the privacy policy the company has published for the extension on its website, Boat Lift Cost Estimator requests no Chrome permissions, makes no network connections, uses no cookies or browser storage, and loads no analytics or third-party code. All pricing data and calculations are bundled within the extension and run locally in the browser.

"A cost estimator has no reason to see what websites a person visits or to send anything back to a server," Ray added. "The extension was built to work entirely on the user's own computer without collecting any information."

The release of the extension follows the company's publication of its 2026 Saltwater Boat Lift Guide earlier this year and continues its effort to make marine construction information more accessible to property owners before a project begins. South Florida Seawall is an authorized AMF and Hurricane boat lift dealer and installs, services, and repairs boat lifts throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

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For more information about South Florida Seawall, contact the company here:

South Florida Seawall

Alex Ray

754-732-9255

...

5635 Rico Drive

Boca Raton, FL 33487

CONTACT: Alex Ray