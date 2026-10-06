Finnable Introduces Structured Used Car Loan Solutions Through Paperless Processing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Delhi, India, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finnable introduces a structured approach tofinancing through a digital application process covering eligibility assessment, document submission, loan selection, verification, and disbursal. The published service framework provides financing options for pre-owned vehicle purchases alongside defined repayment tenures, interest rates, processing fees, and documentation requirements.

The used car loan service focuses on financing for second-hand vehicles purchased through dealers or direct sellers. The published information identifies applications for pre-owned cars, luxury used vehicles, vehicle upgrades, and replacement of existing two-wheelers with four-wheelers. Financing remains subject to eligibility assessment and applicable lending conditions.

Paperless processing represents a central component of the Finnable application structure. Applicants can initiate an application online, provide personal and employment information, select a required loan amount and repayment period, and submit supporting documents electronically. Digital processing reduces reliance on physical paperwork within the stated application workflow.

Required documentation listed by Finnable includes PAN Card, identity proof, address proof, signature proof, and the latest salary slip. Documentation requirements can vary according to applicant circumstances, employment status, verification requirements, and applicable lending criteria.

Finnable publishes interest rates ranging from 16% to 35.99% per annum for the used car loan service. Published repayment tenures range from six months to 60 months. A processing fee of 4% to 5% plus applicable GST is also listed. Final loan terms depend on eligibility, assessment, and approved financing conditions.

The repayment structure follows a reducing-balance calculation according to published service information. Monthly Equated Monthly Instalments are determined by factors including loan amount, applicable interest rate, and selected repayment period. Different tenure options provide multiple repayment-period structures for eligible applicants.

Finnable also provides personal loan services within a broader digital lending framework. Personal loan financing can serve different borrowing requirements, while used car loan financing is specifically structured around pre-owned vehicle purchases. Loan type, eligibility requirements, documentation, interest rates, and repayment terms can differ according to the selected financial product.

Eligibility information for the used car loan service includes Indian residency, an age range of 21 to 55 years, salaried employment or business ownership, steady income, valid documentation, and active contact information. Assessment procedures can include review of income, employment details, requested loan amount, and other applicable eligibility criteria.

The online application process begins with profile creation and mobile-number verification through an OTP. Address and employment information are then submitted before loan amount and repayment tenure selection. Required documents can subsequently be uploaded for verification and assessment.

Finnable describes the used car loan facility as an unsecured financing option. The published service information states that collateral is not required for the applicable loan structure. Final approval remains subject to eligibility assessment, documentation, verification, and lending conditions.

Digital account management forms another part of the service structure. Online processes cover application submission and document uploading, while loan-related information can be accessed through the digital platform. The published model combines digital application procedures with verification and disbursal processes.

Finnable also publishes information regarding processing and disbursal. An online service indicator references loan processing within 60 minutes, although actual processing time can depend on application completeness, document verification, eligibility assessment, and other operational factors.

Security remains a consideration within digital lending applications. Finnable states that 256-bit SSL encryption is used to protect personal and financial information during loan application and disbursal. Privacy and information-security provisions form part of the digital application environment.

The service framework also provides a loan assistance contact channel through .... Additional information regarding eligibility, documentation, repayment structures, interest rates, fees, and application procedures is available through the Finnable website.

The distinction between a used car loan and a personal loan remains relevant for borrowers reviewing financing options. A used car loan is associated with pre-owned vehicle financing, while a personal loan provides broader financing purposes subject to the terms of the applicable lending product. Interest rates, fees, tenure, eligibility, and approval conditions can differ between products.

Finnable's structured digital lending model brings together paperless document submission, online eligibility assessment, defined repayment periods, and digital application processing. The used car loan service provides a dedicated financing structure for pre-owned vehicle purchases, while the broader personal loan offering addresses additional borrowing requirements within the company's digital lending platform.

The published framework emphasizes defined financial terms, digital documentation, eligibility assessment, and repayment structures. Such information provides prospective applicants with a basis for reviewing available financing products, understanding application requirements, and comparing applicable loan conditions before submitting an application.

About Finnable

Finnable is a digital lending platform offering financial services, including personal loans, used car loans, and other credit solutions. The platform provides online application processing, digital document submission, eligibility assessment, flexible repayment tenures, and loan management services for eligible customers across India.





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Finnable Introduces Structured Used Car Loan Solutions Through Paperless Processing

CONTACT: Amar Kant Srivastava Finnable...