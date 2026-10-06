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Long-Ranged Wireless Market

The Business Research Company's Long-Ranged Wireless Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $235.24 Billion By 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The long-ranged wireless market is rapidly evolving, driven by advances in connectivity technologies and growing industrial demand. As digital transformation accelerates, this market is set to experience remarkable expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current status, key growth factors, major regional players, and future trends shaping the long-ranged wireless sector.

Projected Size and Growth Trajectory of the Long-Ranged Wireless Market

The long-ranged wireless market has seen impressive growth recently, expanding to $21.22 billion in 2025. It is expected to surge dramatically to $34.29 billion in 2026, reflecting an outstanding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.6%. This historical expansion has been fueled by advances in industrial automation, the broadening use of machine-to-machine communication, rising demand for remote monitoring solutions, early adoption of cellular IoT networks, and the emergence of smart infrastructure initiatives.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue this exponential growth, reaching $235.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 61.8%. This future growth will be driven by the proliferation of smart city projects, increasing deployment of private 5G networks, the need for real-time analytics in distributed systems, growth in connected industrial ecosystems, and the rising demand for low power wide area network connectivity. Key trends expected to shape this period include the expansion of LPWAN and LoRaWAN technologies, enterprise adoption of private 5G and hybrid networks, satellite IoT solutions for remote connectivity, edge computing-enabled network optimization, and the development of energy-efficient wide area communication protocols.

Understanding Long-Ranged Wireless Technology

Long-ranged wireless encompasses communication technologies designed to transmit data over vast distances while maintaining low power use, high reliability, and scalable device connectivity. These technologies enable strong device-to-device and device-to-cloud communication, which is essential for real-time monitoring, control, and data analytics across a broad range of industrial, commercial, and smart infrastructure applications.

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The technology supports diverse IoT ecosystems by linking distributed devices with centralized management systems, facilitating efficient operations and enhanced data-driven decision-making in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, utilities, and urban infrastructure.

IoT Device Adoption as a Key Growth Catalyst in the Long-Ranged Wireless Market

One of the primary forces driving long-ranged wireless market expansion is the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across various industries. The deployment of connected sensors, machines, and smart devices enables continuous data collection, transmission, and analysis, which boosts operational efficiency in industrial, commercial, and infrastructure settings.

This growing adoption stems from the increasing demand for automation, remote monitoring capabilities, and data-driven insights in numerous sectors. Long-ranged wireless networks provide the reliable, low-power, wide-area connectivity that makes it possible to manage and monitor these dispersed devices effectively. For example, in September 2024, IoT Business News reported that the total number of connected IoT devices worldwide rose from 16.6 billion in 2023 to 18.8 billion in 2024, marking a 13 percent year-over-year increase. This trend clearly underscores how expanding IoT usage is fueling demand for long-ranged wireless solutions.

Regional Market Dynamics and Growth Hotspots in Long-Ranged Wireless

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for long-ranged wireless technologies in 2025 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This growth is supported by rapid industrialization, smart city initiatives, and widespread adoption of advanced network technologies throughout the region.

The market report covers a comprehensive set of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on how regional developments are shaping the long-ranged wireless market's future.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Long-Ranged Wireless Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $235.24 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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