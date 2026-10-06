DSA White Paper Named Among The 2026 DC Fintech Week Winning Papers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing clear and ethical public policy, research, and education related to emerging technologies, announced today that its white paper,“Modern Foundations of Personal Finance: Literacy and Infrastructure in the Digital Economy,” has been named one of five winning papers in DC Fintech Week's 2026 Call for Papers and selected as 2026 Featured Research.

The paper was written by DSA Senior Policy Advisor Molly Woodman as lead author, with contributions from Adrian Wall, Managing Director; Emily Ekshian, Content Manager; and Maghan Lusk, Policy Associate.

Chosen from dozens of submissions, the winning papers are featured on the DC Fintech Week website at dcfintechweek.org and in the event's announcement to its community. DC Fintech Week 2026 takes place October 13-16 in Washington, D.C.

The paper examines how the shift to digital financial systems is outpacing Americans' financial literacy, with comprehension of risk the weakest area of knowledge. It also considers how gaps in understanding and access fall unevenly across households, and concludes that regulation and financial education must advance together.

“We're grateful to DC Fintech Week for including our paper alongside such strong research,” said Molly Woodman, Senior Policy Advisor at DSA.“Most people are still getting comfortable with traditional finance, and now they're being asked to make sense of digital assets too. Good rules can make these products safer, but they won't help someone understand the risk they're taking on. We hope this work encourages policymakers and educators to treat financial literacy as a priority along with regulation.”

The selection reflects DSA's ongoing work to bring emerging technology expertise into policy discussions surrounding digital assets, financial infrastructure, consumer protection, and responsible innovation. Through research, education, and engagement with stakeholders across the public and private sectors, DSA works to advance policy frameworks that support innovation while prioritizing transparency, individual rights, and public welfare.

About the Digital Sovereignty Alliance

The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA) is a nonprofit social welfare organization committed to advocating for public policies that support ethical innovation in decentralized technologies, blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, and artificial intelligence. DSA conducts research, organizes educational events, and promotes policies that prioritize public welfare and digital sovereignty.

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Maghan Lusk

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