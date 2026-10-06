S&P 500 And Nasdaq 100 Soar To Record Highs Amid Rising Bets Of Strong Quarterly Earnings - CEG, LCID, SPCX, MRVL In Focus
|Index
|Move
|Close
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|0.5%
|51,521.28
|S & P 500
|0.6%
|7,818.93
|Nasdaq 100
|0.5%
|31,224.47
Shares of Marvell Technology surged 5.8% while Advanced Micro Devices advanced almost 3% on rising market optimism around corporate outlooks, alongside a 3.7% gain in Broadcom.
“Everyone's like markets are up. AI is the place to be,” Stephen Kolano, chief investment officer at Integrated Financial Partners, told CNBC. Investors are“looking through the inflation concerns right now, especially as it relates to oil, diesel, etc. It's like 'Okay, that's something that potentially gets resolved in the future.'”
Oil prices ended the day little changed. Brent crude traded 0.26% higher to settle at $100.58 per barrel.
Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields pulled back from multi-decade peaks ahead of Wednesday's release of the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes, which investors will scrutinize for further clarity on interest rate hikes.
Key Trending Stocks
Constellation Energy (CEG) was the top Nasdaq 100 gainer on its multi-year nuclear power deal with Google.
EV maker Lucid Group (LCID) faces a“long and difficult journey” to fix operations and lift demand, BNP Paribas said on Tuesday, after a weak third-quarter delivery report that fell below Wall Street estimates, unlike peers Rivian and Tesla.
Paramount Skydance Corp. closed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., completing one of the biggest media mergers of all time
SpaceX (SPCX) shares climbed to their highest level since June after rallying about 20% since Thursday, but Goldman Sachs believes there is still room for more upside.
Meta Platforms Inc. (META) drew a higher price target from Wells Fargo on Tuesday, with analyst Ken Gawrelski lifting his target to $1,000 from $796 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment