Zambia: Jason Derulo Arrives In Zambia For Stanbic Music Festival

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Zambia on October 3rd 2026 hosted American singer, songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo at the Stanbic Music Festival, with Government and industry stakeholders highlighting the event's potential to promote music, tourism and opportunities for young creatives.

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the festival, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Mr. Kangwa Chileshe said the event reflects the growing potential of the country's creative industry.

Mr Chileshe said the creative sector goes beyond performance, creating opportunities in production, event management, content creation, technology, marketing and entrepreneurship.

He also noted that major cultural events contribute to tourism by creating business opportunities for hotels, restaurants, transport providers, vendors and other players within the creative economy.

And Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Mr. Evans Muhanga said the festival supports Zambia's efforts to attract more international visitors, noting that people travelling to attend major events also spend on accommodation, food, transport and other services.

Stanbic Bank Zambia Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mwindwa Siakalima said the festival is an investment in people, businesses and the future of the creative industry. He noted that Zambia's inclusion on Derulo's Last Dance World Tour demonstrates the country's ability to host international entertainment events.

Mr. Siakalima further disclosed that about 45,000 trees have so far been planted through the festival's environmental initiative, with another 15,000 expected to be planted this year. A tree is planted for every ticket sold.

National Arts Council Vice Board Chairperson Mr. Tivo Shikapwasha said Derulo's participation gives Zambian artists an opportunity to learn from an internationally established performer while showcasing the country's own music and culture.

Derulo thanked Zambians for the warm welcome he has received since arriving in the country. He said he was excited to conclude his Last Dance World Tour in Zambia and promised fans a major celebration at the festival.

The Stanbic Music Festival will feature Jason Derulo alongside Zambian artists, bringing together music, culture, tourism and business while creating a platform for local creatives to connect with an international audience.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, Zambia.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, Zambia" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo