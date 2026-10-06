Ghana Is 'Open For Business': Says Mahama As He Courts Indian Pharma & Vaccine Investments

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that Ghana is open for business, inviting Indian companies to capitalise on expanding opportunities in the country's pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing sectors.

Speaking during a courtesy call at the Presidency by India's External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, President Mahama pledged continued policy reforms under the government's #ResettingGhana agenda and the 'Accra Reset' initiative to secure health sovereignty across Africa.

Pointing to a rebound in economic fundamentals, Mahama said Ghana is an increasingly attractive destination for global capital.

“Ghana's economy is doing well. It is stable. Inflation is low, interest rates are going down, and the currency is holding its own,” Mahama said.“I think that this is the best time to invest.”

To underscore this recovery, the President said Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Ghana rose from US$2.6 billion in 2025, with projections showing it could surpass US$3 billion in 2026.

Turning to healthcare, Mahama noted that Ghana's new national pharmaceutical framework prioritises domestic production. He cited the partnership between Atlantic Life Sciences and indigenous firm KinaPharma as a working model for indigenous vaccine capacity.

“They are part of our effort to localise vaccine production, but there is still substantial room for expansion,” the President said.

Mahama added that the government will leverage international platforms, including the upcoming U.S.–Africa Summit, further to engage businesses and pitch Ghana's industrial potential.

Dr Jaishankar's official visit to Accra builds on strengthening bilateral ties, following the historic state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.--br- src="" alt="The Presidency, Republic of Ghana" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo