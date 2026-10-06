Teola Lutsker Examines Mid Michigan College Headlee Override

MENAFN - GetNews)"Teola Lutsker, candidate for the Mid Michigan College Board of Trustees in the 2026 election."Teola Lutsker, candidate for the Mid Michigan College Board of Trustees, examines the 2026 Charter Millage Proposal appearing on the November ballot, also referred to as the Headlee Override Proposal.

HARRISON, Mich. - October 6, 2026 - As voters across the Beaverton, Clare, Farwell, Gladwin, Harrison and Mt. Pleasant school districts prepare for the November election, Teola has compiled research on Mid Michigan College's millage history, property tax revenue, district changes and the proposal appearing on the 2026 ballot.

The proposal would restore the College's operating millage from 1.2071 mills to the original voter approved 1.5 mills. The additional 0.2929 mill is estimated by Mid Michigan College to generate more than $1.3 million annually.

Mid Michigan College Millage and Property Tax Revenue

The history behind the proposal stretches back to the creation of the College. In September 1965, voters authorized the establishment of the College, elected its first governing Board of Trustees and approved a construction and operating millage of 1.5 mills.

Over time, adjustments required under the Headlee Amendment reduced the operating rate from the original voter approved 1.5 mills to the current 1.2071 mills. The 2026 Charter Millage Proposal asks voters to restore an additional 0.2929 mill, returning the operating rate to 1.5 mills.

Mid Michigan College Millage and Property Tax Revenue: The graphic above compares the College's operating millage history with documented property tax revenue and highlights the 2021 expansion of the College district to include the Mt. Pleasant Public School District.

Audited financial records show how Mid Michigan College's property tax revenue has changed over time alongside the operating millage rate and the College's tax base. For fiscal year 2025, the College reported $4,677,872 in property tax revenue, compared with $4,400,736 in fiscal year 2024.

The 2021 district expansion is also important when examining those figures. On May 4, 2021, residents of the Mt. Pleasant Public School District voted to join Mid Michigan College's in district service area.

The historical data also helps explain the relationship between the millage rate and total property tax revenue. Changes in taxable property values and the size of the College's tax base can affect revenue as those factors change over time.

What Could the 2026 Millage Increase Cost?

The 2026 proposal would increase Mid Michigan College's operating millage by 0.2929 mill. The official ballot language describes the increase as $0.2929 for each $1,000 of taxable value.

Property taxes are calculated using taxable value rather than a property's market value.

Mid Michigan College 2026 Millage Cost Examples: The graphic above shows Mid Michigan College's published estimates of the annual property tax difference resulting from the proposed 0.2929 mill increase at several taxable values.

Mid estimates an annual difference of $14.40 for a property with $50,000 in taxable value, $21.59 at $75,000, $28.79 at $100,000 and $35.99 at $125,000.

Actual taxable value varies by property and may differ significantly from market value. The examples illustrate how the proposed millage increase could affect properties at different taxable values rather than estimating the tax impact for any specific property.

What Voters Are Being Asked to Decide

The 2026 Charter Millage Proposal asks voters whether to restore the 0.2929 mill that has been reduced from Mid Michigan College's original voter approved rate.

If approved and levied in 2027, Mid Michigan College estimates the proposal would generate approximately $1,307,848 in local tax revenue.

Together, these figures provide additional context for the 2026 proposal, including how Mid Michigan College is funded and what the proposed millage would mean for taxpayers.

“Good decisions start with good information. Keeping our communities informed and students first builds a brighter future for Mid Michigan College.” - Teola Lutsker

The millage question is part of the November 3 election as voters consider the 2026 Mid Michigan College Board of Trustees race and the College's future.

The election will also determine who will serve as elected trustees responsible for the governance of Mid Michigan College after Election Day.

Teola has emphasized putting Mid Michigan students first while making information affecting the College easier for students, families and taxpayers to understand.

Transparent governance, she believes, starts with making sure the communities Mid serves have access to clear information and original sources about the decisions in front of them.

As Mid Michigan College looks toward its next chapter, there is much to be excited about. From expanding opportunities for learners to strengthening workforce and community partnerships, Teola sees continued opportunity for Mid to grow, innovate and remain a strong, accessible and connected resource for students, families, employers and communities throughout the region.

Watch Teola Lutsker: Learn why she is running for the Mid Michigan College Board of Trustees and what she believes trustees can contribute to the future of the College.

About Teola Lutsker

Teola Lutsker is a candidate for the Mid Michigan College Board of Trustees in the November 3, 2026 election. Her career spans public and private education from K-12 through higher education, with experience supporting students, leading educational programs and building partnerships with alumni, donors and communities. Teola is focused on strengthening pathways, expanding opportunities for learners and helping Mid Michigan College remain connected to the people and communities it serves.

Sources

Mid Michigan College, Headlee Override Information

Mid Michigan College, History and Organization

Mid Michigan College, 2025 Financial Audit

Mid Michigan College, History

Mid Michigan College, Residency Status

(Paid for by the Teola Lutsker for Mid Michigan College Trustee Commitee - Po Box 212 Harrison MI 48625)