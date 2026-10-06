Jackson Chimney Co. Urges South Jersey Homeowners To Check Chimneys After Recent Stormy Weather And Before Fireplace Season

MENAFN - GetNews) Jackson Chimney Co. is encouraging South Jersey homeowners to check chimney systems following late-September stormy weather and before fireplace season. Founded in 2009, the Maple Shade company highlights chimney caps, flashing, masonry, moisture intrusion, creosote buildup, and other conditions homeowners should evaluate before using fireplaces more regularly this fall.

Maple Shade, NJ - October 6, 2026 - Following a late-September nor'easter that brought prolonged rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding concerns to parts of New Jersey, Jackson Chimney Co. is encouraging South Jersey homeowners to check their chimney systems before fireplace use increases this fall. The National Weather Service reported that the storm continued affecting New Jersey through September 27 with additional rainfall and strong winds before gradually departing the region.

Founded in 2009 and owned by Oliver Jackson, Jackson Chimney Co. provides chimney services in Maple Shade and surrounding South Jersey communities. The company specializes in Chimney Inspection, Chimney Sweep, Chimney Repair, and Chimney Cap services, helping homeowners evaluate chimney systems as colder weather approaches.

Recent wet and windy conditions provide a timely reminder that a chimney is exposed to the elements throughout the year. Rain can reach vulnerable areas around masonry, flashing, crowns, caps, and other exterior components, while wind can contribute to displaced or damaged materials. Problems may not always be immediately noticeable from inside the home.

“After an extended period of wet and windy weather, and before homeowners begin using their fireplaces more regularly, it makes sense to take a closer look at the chimney,” said Oliver Jackson, owner of Jackson Chimney Co.“The goal is to identify visible deterioration, moisture concerns, buildup, or damaged components before fireplace season is fully underway.”

A professional Chimney Inspection can help evaluate both accessible exterior components and the condition of the chimney system. Homeowners may also notice warning signs themselves, including water stains near the fireplace, damp odors, loose masonry, visible cracks, rust around fireplace components, debris in the firebox, or changes to the exterior chimney.

The chimney cap is one of the components worth checking after stormy weather. A properly fitted Chimney Cap helps limit direct entry of rain, leaves, debris, and animals into the flue. A missing, loose, corroded, or damaged cap may leave the chimney more exposed during periods of wet weather.

Flashing is another area that deserves attention. Where a chimney passes through the roof, flashing helps manage water around the transition between the roofing system and chimney structure. Deteriorated, loose, or improperly sealed flashing can contribute to moisture intrusion that may initially appear as staining near ceilings, walls, or attic areas.

Masonry chimneys can also be affected by prolonged exposure to moisture. Cracked mortar joints, deteriorating bricks, damaged crowns, and other exterior conditions can allow water to penetrate areas that should remain protected. When deterioration is identified, appropriate Chimney Repair can address the affected components based on the condition of the system.

The beginning of October also marks an appropriate time to think about the inside of the chimney. Fireplaces and wood-burning systems can accumulate soot and creosote through use. The amount and condition of buildup vary according to the appliance, fuel, burning practices, and previous maintenance.

A professional Chimney Sweep can remove appropriate deposits and debris while providing an opportunity to observe accessible areas of the system before regular seasonal use. Homeowners who are uncertain when their chimney was last cleaned or evaluated may want to determine its condition before beginning frequent fires.

Water-related warning signs should not be ignored simply because they disappear after the weather dries. Staining, dampness, musty odors, or recurring moisture around a chimney may indicate an underlying entry point that becomes noticeable only during particular wind or rainfall conditions.

Homeowners should also visually check the area around the fireplace before seasonal use. Loose debris, unusual odors, signs of animal activity, damaged components, or changes since the previous heating season can indicate that further evaluation is appropriate.

Older chimneys and systems that have received previous repairs may deserve additional attention. Past work can deteriorate over time, and repeated exposure to seasonal weather can affect mortar, sealants, flashing, caps, and other components differently.

The late-September weather event makes the timing particularly relevant for New Jersey homeowners. National Weather Service forecasts described the nor'easter near the Delaware and southern New Jersey coast as a prolonged rain event, while southern New Jersey was among the areas included in excessive-rainfall concerns.

Jackson Chimney Co. recommends that homeowners avoid climbing onto roofs to inspect chimney components themselves. Many exterior conditions can be difficult to evaluate safely from ground level, and chimney work can involve roof access, specialized equipment, and knowledge of the complete venting system.

For Maple Shade and South Jersey homeowners, early October provides a natural transition between late-summer weather and the beginning of fireplace season. Checking the chimney now can help identify weather-related concerns and routine maintenance needs before fireplaces are used more consistently during colder months.

Jackson Chimney Co. continues to help homeowners throughout Maple Shade and surrounding South Jersey communities evaluate chimney conditions and determine appropriate cleaning, maintenance, and repair options.

Homeowners preparing their fireplaces for fall and winter can contact Jackson Chimney Co. in Maple Shade, New Jersey for chimney inspection, cleaning, and repair services.

About Jackson Chimney Co.

Jackson Chimney Co. is a chimney company based in Maple Shade, New Jersey. Founded in 2009 and owned by Oliver Jackson, the company specializes in chimney inspection, chimney sweep, chimney repair, and chimney cap services for homeowners in Maple Shade and surrounding South Jersey communities.