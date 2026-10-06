Dewatermark Launched Its Watermark Remover API Suite: One API Key For Images, Video And Pdfs Watermark Removal

MENAFN - GetNews)"Watermark Remover API"Dewatermark, the AI watermark removal platform developed by X Team, today announced the launch of its watermark remover API suite that lets developers integrate an AI watermark removal for images, video and PDFs to their own apps and workflows with a single API key. The release also brings rewritten documentation and a hosted MCP server, so AI coding agents can more flexibly remove watermarks upon request.

Singapore - October 7th, 2026 - Dewatermark, the AI watermark removal platform developed by X Team, today announced the launch of its watermark remover API suite that lets developers integrate an AI watermark removal for images, video and PDFs to their own apps and workflows with a single API key. The release also brings rewritten documentation and a hosted MCP server, so AI coding agents can more flexibly remove watermarks upon request.

Comprehensive & Powerful Watermark Remover API

For images, the API removes text watermarks, logos, date stamps and stickers, then fills in the area behind them so the photo looks untouched. Developers can choose which Dewatermark model to use by changing one setting / parameter in the request. The 3 models are: The Default model, Auto Remove 4.0 - the newest model and the earlier Auto Remove 3.0 model. A typical image comes back clean within two to five seconds, and if a small mark is left over, the developer can send the image back with that spot marked and the API cleans just that area.

The same API key also works for videos and PDF files. It removes logos and watermarks from MP4 videos up to nine minutes long, and stamps such as DRAFT or CONFIDENTIAL from PDF documents up to 300 pages. These files take longer to process than a single image, so the API works on them in the background: the developer's app sends the file, Dewatermark removes the watermark, and the app picks up the clean file once it is ready. If a removal fails, the credits are returned automatically.

Users should look at the remove watermark API documentation for detailed instructions on how to make your first request with Dewatermark. Users can copy-and-paste code samples in cURL, Python and JavaScript, three of the most common ways developers call an API. A built-in test panel lets developers try a removal on their own file before writing any code.

Remove Watermarks from Images at Scale

The API is built for teams that need to remove watermarks in large quantities from their own content. A photo printing or photo book service can let customers clear old date stamps from their family photos before ordering prints. A brand that has changed its logo can strip the old one from hundreds of its own product images and promo videos in one batch job, instead of re-editing every file. An operations or legal team can remove DRAFT stamps from approved contracts and reports so the final versions go out clean. And developers building photo editing apps can offer watermark and text removal as a feature without training a model of their own.

Watermark removal with AI agent

Users can simply point their AI agent to the: Dewatermark MCP server to quickly test or integrate Dewatermark. Once connected, simply ask your AI agent to remove the watermark on any interface that you are already working on. The MCP server currently handles images; video and PDF removal stay available through the REST API.

"Developers already spend their day in an editor or a terminal with an AI agent open," said a X Team spokesperson. "Sending them to a browser tab to clean one image didn't make sense, so we put watermark removal where they already are."

Same credits, more removals per credit

Dewatermark offers subscription tiers with a credit-based mechanism. Each credit removes watermarks for: one image or five seconds of video or ten PDF pages. See our full pricings at: API Pricing

Dewatermark's terms require developers and their users to process only content they own, created themselves, or are authorized to edit.

About Dewatermark

Dewatermark (dewatermark) is an AI platform developed by X Team that removes watermarks, text and logos from images, videos and PDF files, then reconstructs the background. Launched in 2022, it processes millions of media files each month and offers web tools, iOS and Android apps, batch image processing, a REST API and an MCP server for AI agents.

Learn more at dewatermar.

Media contact

Dewatermark, by X Team

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