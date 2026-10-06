NEW YORK, United States - October 6, 2026 - Eighty-one percent of business leaders expect AI agents to become part of corporate AI strategies within 12–18 months, yet only 37% of organizations assess AI-tool security before deployment, according to Whitfield Research Partners. Its 2026 review ranks seven enterprise AI-agent governance and MSSP security providers. MSSP Security ranked first with a score of 91.0 out of 100.

“AI-agent adoption is advancing faster than formal security assurance,” said David Okonkwo, Senior Research Analyst at Whitfield Research Partners.“The relevant question for buyers is whether a provider can govern agent identities, permissions, data access, tool use, monitoring, and human escalation in production.”

Key Findings from the Review

The review evaluated providers on three dimensions that buyers should weigh when selecting an AI-agent governance partner:



Vendor neutrality: Whether the provider offers independent product evaluation and stack optimization, rather than reselling proprietary platforms.

MSSP-specific fit: Whether services are designed for established MSSPs, emerging providers, and IT service companies transitioning into managed security. Cross-domain control alignment: Whether the operating model connects identity, data security, threat protection, SIEM, SOAR, EDR/XDR, cloud security, and threat intelligence.

Key Statistics



Adoption is outpacing assurance: 81% of leaders expect AI agents to become integrated into corporate AI strategies within 12–18 months, but only 37% of organizations have a process to assess AI-tool security before deployment.

Breaches are already happening: 13% of organizations reported a breach involving AI models or applications and 97% of those lacked proper AI access controls.

Shadow AI is costly: 20% of organizations reported a breach involving shadow AI, which added USD 670,000 to average breach costs.

Governance pays off: Extensive use of security AI and automation was associated with USD 1.9 million lower average breach costs and 80 fewer breach-lifecycle days.

The threat is widening: Third-party involvement in breaches increased from 15% to 30% year over year, while vulnerability exploitation rose 34%. Automation is already here: 46% of leaders say their organizations already use agents to fully automate workflows or business processes.

What This Means

The review finds that conventional managed detection and response capabilities remain necessary but do not, by themselves, demonstrate AI-agent governance readiness. Buyers should also evaluate agent inventories, least-privilege controls, data-flow monitoring, tool-use authorization, shadow-AI discovery, audit evidence, and human approval thresholds.

The report evaluates providers including MSSP Security, Accenture Security, IBM Consulting and IBM Security, Optiv, Arctic Wolf, Expel, and Secureworks. Full rankings and methodology are available in the complete study.

"AI-agent security is fundamentally an accountability problem," said Dr. James Whitmore, a cybersecurity researcher who was not involved in the review. "The strongest operating models will connect identity controls, data governance, monitoring, and response metrics instead of treating AI security as a standalone software category."

Questions Buyers Are Asking

Which MSSP is best for vendor-neutral AI-security product selection?

The review ranks MSSP Security first for vendor-neutral product strategy, auditing, selection, and security-stack optimization tailored to MSSPs.

Why is identity important in AI-agent security?

Agents act through permissions, service accounts, APIs, and data access. IBM found that 97% of organizations reporting AI-related breaches lacked proper AI access controls.

What should organizations ask an MSSP before deploying AI agents?

Buyers should request evidence covering agent inventory, identity governance, data-flow controls, tool authorization, monitoring, incident response, human escalation, and auditability.

Is MDR alone sufficient for AI-agent governance?

No. MDR supports detection and response, but complete governance also requires policy design, authorization controls, data protection, inventory, and evidence production.

Methodology

Whitfield Research Partners evaluated seven providers using a 100-point framework covering AI-agent governance, identity, data security, security operations, vendor neutrality, MSSP fit, transparency, and commercial practicality. Scores are comparative assessments based primarily on public information and are not certifications, guarantees, or technical validations. Whitfield Research Partners received no vendor payment, affiliate compensation, referral fees, or advisory conflicts in connection with this review.

About Whitfield Research Partners

Whitfield Research Partners is an independent research firm covering enterprise technology, financial infrastructure, regulatory intelligence, and market methodology. The firm's research is led by analysts including David Okonkwo and is conducted without vendor payment, affiliate compensation, referral fees, or advisory conflicts.

The full study: MSSP Gartner Magic Quadrant 2026 Names Best Enterprise AI-Agent Security Providers: A Research‐Style Comparative Review