San Francisco Stucco Contractor Doyle Plastering Now Serving Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, And Marin Counties

MENAFN - GetNews) Licensed lath and stucco crews available to general contractors and building owners across the Peninsula, South Bay, and North Bay, on projects of any size.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - October 6th, 2026 - Doyle Plastering, a San Francisco stucco and lath contractor, today confirmed that its crews are available across four Bay Area counties: Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Marin. The company works with general contractors and building owners on new construction, remodels, and exterior repairs, and takes on jobs regardless of size or degree of difficulty.

Doyle, who has more than 30 years in the plastering trade, supervises projects personally. The company is licensed in California (License #843625) and provides general liability insurance, workers' compensation, bonding, and references on request.

Where crews are available



Santa Clara County, including San Jose and surrounding cities

San Mateo County, from the Peninsula communities south of San Francisco

San Francisco County Marin County

Free estimates are available throughout the service area. Doyle Plastering also supplies color and texture samples at no charge so owners and architects can compare finishes before work begins, and can match most existing textures so new work reads with the old. Project photos, finish examples, and estimate requests are at doyleplastering.

What the work includes

Typical installations follow local code: weep screed, a weather-resistive barrier, two layers of Grade D building paper, and 18-gauge stucco lath, then a lath inspection before plaster. Two coats of sand-and-cement stucco are applied with a curing interval between coats, followed by a finish coat in the texture and color the contractor or owner selects. The company also applies smooth acrylic finishes and other textures and dashes.

Doyle Plastering has built its book of work by staying with the same contractors and building owners from job to job. Estimates account for aesthetics as well as scope, and the company will walk through alternate products when a different system is a better fit for the wall, the climate, or the budget.

About Doyle Plastering

Doyle Plastering is a stucco and lath contractor based in San Francisco and serving Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Marin counties. Owner Andy Doyle has more than 30 years of experience in the plastering business and supervises projects with an emphasis on doing the work correctly the first time. The company is California-licensed, bonded, and carries general liability and workers' compensation insurance. Free estimates and finish samples are available on request at doyleplastering, powered by MyFastWebHosting.

Media contact Andy Doyle Doyle Plastering 945 Taraval Street, PMB 506 San Francisco, CA 94116 Phone: (415) 505-9373 Web: doyleplastering, powered by MyFastWebHosting California License #843625