E.J. Releases Powerful Third Album Conversations With My Heart On October 9, 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) British-Nigerian singer-songwriter and author delivers a deeply personal 19-track journey through love, heartbreak, healing and self-discovery.

London, United Kingdom - October 6, 2026 - British-Nigerian singer-songwriter, recording artist and published author E.J. (Elizabeth Johnson) returns with her most ambitious and emotionally revealing project to date, Conversations With My Heart, a 19-track album that explores the full spectrum of human emotion through soulful storytelling, powerful vocals and genre-blending musicality.

Following the success of her previous albums Reminiscence and Love Letters, E.J. continues her artistic evolution with a body of work that invites listeners into an intimate conversation about love, vulnerability, betrayal, resilience and self-worth. Released on October 9, 2026, the album charts a compelling emotional journey, moving from hopeful romance and deep devotion to heartbreak, healing, empowerment and ultimately personal transformation.

Known for her soul-stirring vocals and poetic lyricism, E.J. has established herself as an artist unafraid to expose life's most vulnerable moments through music. With Conversations With My Heart, she delivers her most cohesive and personal work yet, creating a collection of songs that speak to anyone who has loved deeply, lost painfully and found the strength to rise again.

Blending influences from R&B, soul, neo-soul, jazz, pop, funk and Afrobeat, the album showcases both artistic versatility and emotional authenticity. Across nineteen carefully crafted tracks, listeners are taken on a rich musical journey that begins with the heartfelt openness of Words Only You Can Hear, journeys through the passion of In Too Deep, the devotion of For You, the heartbreak of Don't Wanna Say Goodbye, the self-reflection of My Fantasy, and arrives at the triumphant resilience of songs such as Still Standing and Unless It's Forever.

The album has already attracted praise from independent music reviewers who have applauded E.J.'s songwriting, storytelling ability and vocal performances.

Independent reviewer Eric L. describes the album as:

"A raw, beautiful journey through falling in love, getting your heart shattered, facing betrayal, and ultimately finding your way back."

He further praises the project's authenticity, stating:

"What makes Conversations With My Heart work so well is how believable the journey is."

Reviewer Tom Guilfoyle was equally impressed, writing:

"These are 19 fantastic tracks that are filled with emotionally rich lyrics and powerful vocals."

Commenting on E.J.'s artistry, he adds:

"The versatility on display throughout the album is just the tip of the talent on display."

Music publication reviewer Beach Sloth highlighted both the album's timeless qualities and its narrative depth, describing it as:

"An all-encompassing, gorgeous work that retains a distinctive, ageless grace."

The review continues by recognising E.J.'s gifts as a writer and narrator, noting that:

"Conversations With My Heart reveals E.J. as a skilled storyteller."

Reviewer SiliasStamatiadis awarded the album a strong 8/10, praising E.J.'s artistic growth and writing:

"It is clear E.J. has honed her skills in both songwriting and singing."

He also described her voice as:

"Sweet, like honey or apple pie."

Respected music journalist Dave Franklin praised both E.J.'s vocal delivery and songwriting approach, describing her voice as:

"Warm and welcoming, controlled and considered, emotive and infused with an echo of everything that has made soul and jazz, and even pop, such forces to be reckoned with."

Franklin concluded that the album demonstrates how:

"Even the most difficult and personal subjects can drive engaging, relatable, and memorable songs."

For E.J., the album represents much more than a collection of songs. It is a reflection of real-life experiences, emotional growth and the internal conversations that shape who we become.

Speaking about the project, E.J. says:

" Conversations With My Heart is an album born from honesty. It reflects many of the conversations we have with ourselves during life's most defining moments. It explores love, loss, hope, healing and personal growth. My hope is that listeners hear their own stories within these songs and find encouragement, strength and comfort through the music."

The release arrives following an extensive promotional campaign that has included music videos, album trailers, social media storytelling and the release of multiple singles, building anticipation among listeners ahead of the album's launch.

As both an accomplished author and recording artist, E.J. continues to bridge the worlds of music and storytelling. Her unique ability to combine emotional depth with memorable melodies has earned a growing audience of listeners who connect with her authentic approach to songwriting and her ability to transform personal experiences into universally relatable music.

With its powerful themes, dynamic production and compelling narrative arc, Conversations With My Heart stands as E.J.'s most complete artistic statement to date, affirming her position as a distinctive voice within contemporary independent music.

About E.J.

E.J. (Elizabeth Johnson) is a British-Nigerian artist, songwriter and published author known for her soul-stirring vocals and poetic storytelling. Her debut album Reminiscence and follow-up album Love Letters explored themes of love, heartbreak and healing through emotionally honest songwriting and timeless musical influences. Her third album, Conversations With My Heart, continues that journey through nineteen heartfelt tracks that blend R&B, soul, neo-soul, jazz, pop and Afrobeat influences into a deeply personal and uplifting listening experience. For more, send an email via ....

About Aldage Books Publishing

Aldage Books Publishing was established to provide a platform for the publication of inspiring and creative works, beginning with the books of its founder. The company is dedicated to supporting emerging authors and artists by sharing guidance on writing, publishing and creative development. Expanding beyond books, Aldage Books Publishing also includes Laade's Music, supporting original music projects that inspire, uplift and connect with audiences worldwide.

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