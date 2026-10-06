Lendavo Unveils“Decline To Development” Model For Business Lending Industry

MENAFN - GetNews) New borrower development model gives lenders a way to turn declined business applicants into future funding-ready borrowers while giving business owners a clear path forward

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - October 6, 2026 - Lendavo, a business capital and growth platform focused on helping businesses become funding ready and access capital, today announced its “Decline to Development” model, an approach designed to change what happens after a business is declined for financing.

Every day, businesses apply for financing only to discover they don't currently meet a lender's approval criteria. Traditionally, that decline often marks the end of the relationship between the business and the lender.

Lendavo believes it should be the beginning of a new one.

The company's Decline to Development model is designed to give lenders, fintech companies and other capital providers a way to provide declined applicants with a structured path forward-helping businesses understand why they may not qualify today, improve their funding readiness, strengthen their business credit and financial profiles, and identify potential financing opportunities as their businesses progress.

The goal is simple: help turn today's declined applicant into tomorrow's qualified borrower.

“For too long, the lending industry has treated a decline as the end of the road,” said Ty Crandall, CEO of Lendavo.“But many of those businesses aren't permanently unqualified-they simply aren't ready yet. We believe every business should be able to understand what is standing between them and capital and have a clear path toward becoming funding ready. That's what Decline to Development is about.”

Creating a New Borrower Development Layer

Lendavo is building technology designed to sit between an initial lending decision and a business owner's next financing opportunity.

Instead of leaving declined applicants to determine their next steps on their own, lenders and distribution partners can refer businesses into an ecosystem designed to help them better understand and improve the factors that can influence financing decisions.

Through Lendavo, businesses can gain visibility into areas that may affect their ability to obtain capital, including business and personal credit, cash flow, lender requirements, business credit development, SBA readiness and overall funding readiness.

The platform combines financial and credit insights, proprietary scoring, monitoring, artificial intelligence and access to financing sources to help businesses understand where they stand and what they may need to improve.

As businesses make progress, Lendavo can also help identify financing opportunities through its network of more than 1,000 lenders and financing sources.

For lenders and capital providers, the model creates an opportunity to extend the applicant relationship beyond an initial decline and potentially develop a pipeline of stronger future borrowers.

From Rejection to a Roadmap

At the center of the Decline to Development model is a simple idea: a financing decline should provide direction, not just rejection.

Lendavo's Funding Ready Score is designed to help businesses better understand their overall readiness for financing, while Funding IQ provides ongoing visibility into credit, financial health, cash flow, SBA readiness and potential funding opportunities.

The broader Lendavo platform also brings together business credit building, financial monitoring, cash flow projections, business valuation insights, lender matching and AI-powered tools designed to help businesses move from funding readiness to capital access and growth.

“The lending industry has invested heavily in getting better at identifying borrowers it can approve today,” Crandall said.“We believe the next major opportunity is developing the borrowers who aren't ready yet. A 'no' today doesn't have to mean a 'no' forever.”

A New Opportunity for the Lending Industry

The Decline to Development model also addresses a challenge facing lenders, fintech companies and other organizations that generate business financing applications.

Considerable resources can be invested in attracting, acquiring and processing an applicant. When that business doesn't meet current underwriting requirements, the relationship can end despite the possibility that the applicant could become financeable in the future.

Lendavo is designed to provide infrastructure that can extend the applicant lifecycle beyond the initial lending decision.

Rather than treating every declined applicant as a lost opportunity, lenders and distribution partners can provide businesses with a path to better understand their current position, work toward improving their funding readiness and potentially return to the capital market with a stronger profile.

Lendavo refers to this emerging category as Borrower Development.

“Our vision is bigger than helping businesses find another loan,” Crandall added.“We want to help transform the lending industry from decline to development. Instead of only asking, 'Can we approve this business today?' we want the industry to also ask, 'If we can't, how can we help this business become someone we can approve tomorrow?'”

Transforming Declines Into Future Opportunities

The Decline to Development model creates potential value on both sides of the lending relationship.

For business owners, it provides greater transparency into why they may not qualify today and a roadmap toward improving their position.

For lenders and distribution partners, it provides a way to continue creating value from applicants who don't currently meet their lending criteria while helping develop potential future borrowers.

The result is a different way of thinking about the lending lifecycle-one in which approval and rejection aren't necessarily the only two outcomes.

There can be a third:

Development.

Giving Every Business a Path Forward

The introduction of the Decline to Development model reflects Lendavo's broader vision of improving what happens before and after a business applies for financing.

As Lendavo expands its relationships with lenders, financial service providers and distribution partners, the company plans to continue developing technology that connects funding readiness, borrower development, business credit, financial intelligence and access to capital.

The company's long-term vision is to help make borrower development a standard part of the business lending lifecycle-creating an environment where a decline doesn't have to be the end of an applicant's journey.

Every business gets a path forward.

About Lendavo

Lendavo is a business capital and growth platform that helps businesses improve their funding readiness, build business credit, access capital and grow. Through proprietary technology, AI-powered tools, financial and credit insights, and access to a network of more than 1,000 lenders and financing sources, Lendavo helps businesses better understand their financial position and identify a path toward capital.

Lendavo also works with lenders and strategic partners to help transform financing declines into opportunities to develop future qualified borrowers.

Every business gets a path forward.

For more information, visit Lendav or send an email via ....