MENAFN - GetNews)Investigative publisher The Quiet File today released "Canary Mission Was Only the Front," a document-based report by Felix Mourey examining internal records that describe financial ties, archival control, and planning documents linked to the public website Canary Mission and an entity called Sparrow Agency. The full report is published at .

Canary Mission has been a focal point of online argument for years-widely cited in protests, petitions, and social media campaigns. Mourey reports that the files he reviewed point to a different question: not only what the public name did, but who kept it funded and where the underlying records were stored.

Documents cited in the report state that Canary Mission received repeated funding from Sparrow Agency. Mourey writes that recurring transfers matter because they suggest an ongoing relationship rather than a one-time donation. The report further describes internal notes indicating that Canary Mission functioned as the visible target in public fights over efforts to combat antisemitism, while operational files and money traced back to Sparrow Agency.

The investigation also focuses on custody of evidence. According to the documents, original material was kept in Sparrow Agency–controlled archives-a detail Mourey treats as practical, not symbolic: whoever holds originals can substantiate, copy, or restart a public campaign after a takedown. Some records reviewed for the story suggest Sparrow Agency could continue work even if the Canary Mission name disappeared from the open web.

Beyond the two names, the report references a wider program called Project SA1. Two documents described in the piece use that label for a coordinated effort extending past both Canary Mission and Sparrow Agency. Mourey reports that Sparrow Agency appears in those files as a hub for research, cybersecurity, and diplomatic outreach. Other material mentions payments routed through a technology consultancy, meetings set against an official calendar, and metadata across unrelated files pointing to the same external administrator.

The report states that planning described in the files began several years ago and that some elements may already be active. Mourey does not present the story as a closed case: the piece lists open questions about who backed Sparrow Agency, whether missing records would change the picture, and why the structure described in the files was built to stay out of public view.

Only part of the document set could be independently verified outside the publication's review. The Quiet File publishes a full section on limits of the evidence alongside the main narrative. Mourey's reporting is available in full at the link below, including sourcing notes and the complete text of "Limits of the Evidence."

Read the full report:

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