WORCRAFT Expands Cordless Tool Line With Impact Wrenches Delivering Up To 1800Nm Of Torque

MENAFN - GetNews)WORCRAFT, a manufacturer of power and garden tools since 2008, has expanded its ONE-FOR-ALL cordless tool range with a lineup of Cordless Impact Wrenches designed for automotive repair, workshops, and heavy-duty applications.

Available in multiple models delivering 350Nm to 1800Nm of torque, the lineup allows customers to choose the right level of power for different jobs-from routine passenger vehicle maintenance to demanding applications involving trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles.

Multiple Options for Different Applications

WORCRAFT offers several impact wrench configurations rather than a one-size-fits-all solution. Lower-torque models provide compact, lightweight options for everyday repair and maintenance, while higher-torque models deliver the power required for more demanding fastening and removal tasks.

Across the range, WORCRAFT focuses on balancing high torque, compact design, manageable weight, and durability.

Depending on the model, features include variable speed control, reverse self-stop functionality, built-in LED lighting, ergonomic handles, high-capacity batteries, and fast-charging options. These features are designed to provide greater control, improve visibility, and reduce interruptions during extended use.

Part of the ONE-FOR-ALL System

The impact wrench lineup is part of WORCRAFT's ONE-FOR-ALL cordless ecosystem, designed to give users a more flexible and convenient approach to cordless tools. By expanding the range of tools within the platform, WORCRAFT aims to provide solutions for a growing variety of professional and everyday applications.

Supporting Global Distribution Partners

WORCRAFT also focuses on the needs of distributors, wholesalers, and tool retailers. With flexible minimum order quantities and a 30,000-square-meter warehouse, the company supports flexible purchasing and reliable inventory availability.

For customers in South America, WORCRAFT's established supply and logistics capabilities can support delivery in as little as seven days, helping partners replenish inventory faster and reduce stock shortages.

About WORCRAFT

Founded in 2008, WORCRAFT develops and manufactures power tools and garden tools for customers worldwide. Through continued product development, flexible supply capabilities, competitive pricing, and customer support, WORCRAFT aims to help distributors and retailers respond to changing market demands and grow their tool businesses.

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