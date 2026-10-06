Christian Slater Joins Spectacular Celebrity Lineup For GLOBAL's 19Th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Golden Globe-winning actor and acclaimed producer joins Geena Davis, Maria Menounos, Kennedy Garcia and a star-studded lineup for the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world

DENVER, CO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Globe-winning actor and producer Christian Slater has joined an extraordinary lineup of celebrities and advocates supporting the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) at the 19th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Denver.

WHAT

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is the largest annual Down syndrome fundraiser in the world, bringing together more than 1,400 guests for an unforgettable evening celebrating people with Down syndrome. The event features celebrity supporters, inspiring models with Down syndrome, a cocktail reception, dinner, live and silent auctions, and a spectacular runway finale.

Proceeds support GLOBAL's transformative work in research, medical care, education and advocacy, including more than 400 scientists conducting breakthrough research and medical professionals caring for more than 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from across the United States and around the world.

Each year, the event celebrates a GLOBAL Ambassador, two Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardees, and the Event Co-Chairs. The evening culminates with models with Down syndrome taking center stage on the runway alongside celebrity supporters.

WHEN & WHERE

Saturday, November 7, 2026

5:00 PM – Cocktail Reception / Silent Auction

6:30 PM – Dinner / Live Auction / Fashion Show

Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel

1550 Court Place

Denver, CO 80202

WHO



Christian Slater – Golden Globe-winning actor, producer and acclaimed stage performer known for iconic roles in Heathers, True Romance, Mr. Robot, Dr. Death and Dexter: Original Sin. Slater has built a celebrated career across film, television and the stage, including Broadway and the West End, and most recently joined the cast of Shrinking Season 4

Geena Davis – Academy Award-winning actor, author, producer and disability inclusion advocate. Davis founded the Geena Davis Institute in 2004, which works to improve representation and authentic storytelling in entertainment

Maria Menounos – Emmy Award-winning journalist, television personality, actor, New York Times best-selling author and digital entrepreneur; 2026 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardee

Kennedy Garcia – Award-winning actor, model, public speaker and disability advocate who made history as the first person with Down syndrome to have a recurring role on American daytime television; 2026 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardee

Letizia Napoleone – 2026 GLOBAL Ambassador

John C. McGinley – Award-winning actor and advocate, Scrubs and Rooster

Caterina Scorsone – Award-winning actor, Grey's Anatomy

Elana Meyers Taylor – Six-time Olympic medalist and advocate

Terrell Davis – Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XXXII MVP

Jason George – Award-nominated actor, Grey's Anatomy

Alexis Floyd – Actor, Grey's Anatomy and Inventing Anna

Niko Terho – Actor, Grey's Anatomy

Anthony Hill – Actor, Grey's Anatomy

Beverley Mitchell – Actor, 7th Heaven

Max Carver – Actor, Teen Wolf and Desperate Housewives

Shelley Hennig – Actor, Teen Wolf

Amanda Booth – Model, actor and advocate

Naomi and Renee – Denver Broncos Cheerleaders

Kim Christiansen – 9NEWS Anchor and returning co-emcee

Phil Lipof – 9NEWS Anchor and returning co-emcee

Edit & Tamas Viski-Hanka – Event Co-Chairs

Alexandra & Sean Swierczewski – Event Co-Chairs Michelle Sie Whitten – President & CEO, Global Down Syndrome Foundation

WHY

Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition and historically one of the least-funded genetic conditions by the federal government. GLOBAL is the largest U.S. nonprofit working to significantly improve health outcomes and elongate the lives of people with Down syndrome through Research, Medical Care, Education and Advocacy.

GLOBAL's advocacy has helped drive a dramatic increase in federal Down syndrome research funding, from $18 million in 2009 to more than $140 million today. In 2018, GLOBAL's bipartisan advocacy helped establish the NIH INCLUDE Project, launching a new era of Down syndrome research. More than $523 million has been invested in INCLUDE-related research over the past eight years.

GLOBAL is now leading bipartisan efforts around the DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act, named in honor of beloved GLOBAL Ambassador DeOndra Dixon. The legislation would formally authorize the NIH INCLUDE Project and ensure continued federal investment in Down syndrome research.

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is a major driver of this work, supporting research at the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and the CU Alzheimer's & Cognition Center, as well as comprehensive medical care at the Anna and John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children's Hospital Colorado and the GLOBAL Adult Clinic at Denver Health.

HOW TO SUPPORT

Tickets and Table Sponsorships are available online. Supporters can also Sponsor a Model or Donate to support GLOBAL's life-changing research and medical care.

To cover the event or receive photos, videos, or additional information, contact:

Trisha Davis – ... | 818-640-9259

Alex Lee – ... | 720-548-5631

For more information, visit and .

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Christian Slater Announced to Attend 2026 Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in Denver, CO

CONTACT: Alex Lee Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720) 548-5631... Trisha Davis 818-640-9259...