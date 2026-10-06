Celebriffy Technologies Inc. Officially Approved As U.S. Federal Contractor To Support Government Agencies

Noelia Lorenzo

Woman-Owned Proprietary Software Company with 2 Patent-Pending Biometric 7-Layer Technologies Led by Multiplatinum Artist Noelia Achieves Federal Certification

- Noelia LorenzoFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Celebriffy Technologies Inc., (WOSB) headquartered in Florida, today announced that it has been officially approved and certified as a contractor authorized to do business with the United States Government and its federal agencies.The company is federally registered and listed as ACTIVE in the U.S. System for Award Management (SAM) under UEI X3JZGEKNRS18. Registration was activated on October 5, 2026.Celebriffy Technologies Inc. is led by Chairwoman Noelia Lorenzo, a multiplatinum RIAA Gold recording artist with more than 10 million albums sold worldwide. Lorenzo, recognized as one of the top Latin recording artists in the United States, serves as Chairwoman and holds an 80% ownership stake in the company.The company is the owner of 2 patent-pending technologies featuring Biometric 7-Layer authentication systems.Celebriffy Technologies Inc. specializes in proprietary packaged software and original software solutions developed with native code. The company builds and owns its intellectual property, including 2 patent-pending Biometric 7-Layer platforms and secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions designed for fan engagement, content distribution, and enterprise operations. The company operates an ecosystem that includes and , a personal communicator with military-level encryption and part of its High Security Comms product suite.The company is headquartered in Doral and Fort Lauderdale, Florida and maintains its corporate website at .About Celebriffy Technologies Inc.Celebriffy Technologies Inc. is a Florida-based certified federal contractor specializing in proprietary packaged software and original software solutions developed with native code. The company is ACTIVE under UEI X3JZGEKNRS18, is certified as (WOSB), and is the owner of 2 patent-pending Biometric 7-Layer technologies. All platforms are built with original native code and proprietary intellectual property owned by the company.

Robert Somoza

Celebriffy Technologies

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Celebriffy Technologies Inc. Officially Approved as U.S. Federal Contractor to Support Government Agencies News Provided By Celebriffy Technologies October 06, 2026, 23:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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